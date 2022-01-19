Painter Henry Mzili’s journey to remodelling house into a home

Mzili chose to have a small home because it is intimate.  PHOTO/edgar batte

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

Mzili bought a finished structure, which he then renovated and remodelled to suit his tastes and preferences. He used colour and blended different components to achieve harmony.

Initially, Henry Mzili Mujunga did not see his home as a workplace so when he was setting it up, his mind was focused on putting up a place where he could simply relax. Later on, the idea of adding a studio cropped up. He is a Ugandan painter who started his journey as a child. He would mould things and build miniature houses from charcoal. In 1996, he graduated from Makerere University Margaret Trowel School of Fine Art.

