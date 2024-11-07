Painting for value: How colours can enhance your home’s worth and appeal

When choosing colours to add value to a property, it is about creating a space that people can imagine living in and falling in love with. Ricky Sommervell, an architectural designer, believes that colour is not just about aesthetics. It can change how a space feels, which directly impacts buyer appeal. While making different colour choices; bold, traditional, experimental and neutral, each works their magic, depending on the audience one hopes to attract.

Bold colours

Bold colours are akin to giving your home a confident handshake. Deep blues, forest greens or even an accent of maroon can become unforgettable focal points. Buyers, especially those seeking a bit of personality and flair, respond well to this. They are drawn to homes that feel distinctive and modern, which bold colours can achieve without being overbearing.

Traditional colours

Traditional colours give off a sense of stability and continuity, appealing to buyers who value classic aesthetics. “Traditional exterior colours, such as cream, gray or deep reds are timeless and work well in many settings. These hues can blend with natural surroundings and offer a cosy, welcoming feel. For instance, a classic brick red or muted olive green adds warmth to a home’s exterior while keeping it grounded and approachable,” Sommervell says.

Experimental colours

For those looking for something a bit more daring, the architectural designer recommends experimenting with unique colours such as teal, coral or even a splash of chartreuse.

“Picture a splash of coral on a front door or a vibrant teal for the trim. It is unexpected, but it can make a home feel vibrant and unique. Experimental colors are ideal for small accents rather than full walls, giving just enough personality to catch the eye without being overwhelming,” he says. These colours appeal to buyers who want something playful and different, especially in communities with a more eclectic vibe.

Instagram-ready look

For younger buyers, aesthetics are a priority; they want that “Instagram-ready” look, but it is not necessarily about a specific colour; it is about the vibe.

“This means a neutral or bold base with a unique accent; a striking door colour, modern black windows, or a fun pop on the porch. Gen Z and millennials often appreciate a look that is timeless with a twist, so blending neutrals with subtle experimental touches or bold accents that photograph well, helps create that Instagram-ready appeal,” he says

Creating an Instagram-worthy home is not just a trend. It is about meeting a new generation’s desire for spaces that feel both unique and shareable. Aesthetic put aside, colour has factors that go with for a bourgeoisie, yet long lasting feel.

Budget and quality

Choosing high-quality exterior paint is a valuable investment. Durable, weather-resistant options, often branded as “weatherguard” paints, are essential for lasting exteriors that reduce long-term maintenance.

While these paints cost more upfront, according to Allan Katamba, the chief executive officer of Lanny painters, their durability and fewer required touch-ups offer long-term savings, an appealing point for budget-conscious younger buyers.

Architecture harmony

“Developers can create a cohesive, high-quality look by choosing colours that complement architectural elements such as roofing tiles and siding. Gen Z and millennial buyers, in particular, tend to gravitate toward visually balanced and aesthetically pleasing designs,” Katamba says.

Homes with well-planned, cohesive colour schemes that flow from the roof to the walls appeal to these style-conscious buyers.

Connection to surroundings and landscaping

Young buyers often seek homes with a strong connection to nature, so coordinating paint colours with the home’s natural surroundings can increase its appeal. When selecting exterior colours, one should take into account the colour of pavers, driveway materials and landscaping. Earthy, neutral shades can blend beautifully with green spaces, while softer tones can help highlight existing foliage or garden features. A design that flows effortlessly into its surroundings creates an inviting, harmonious look that many modern buyers value.

Quality brands

Gen Z and millennial buyers are often savvy about quality, making it essential for developers to invest in reputable paint brands that deliver both beauty and durability. Not all paints are equal; cheaper paints can fade quickly, leading to unsightly exteriors and frequent repainting expenses.

Stand out without overpowering

While many developers are inclining towards apartments, one will find themselves building a block of apartments where others have already built the same. Choosing exterior colours that fit into the neighbourhood aesthetic while still having a unique flair strikes a balance that appeals to this generation. Bright accents or distinct shades can add personality without clashing with nearby homes. A balanced colour scheme gives potential buyers the chance to stand out subtly and adds to the home’s curb appeal.

In real estate, according to Sommervell, colour is not just decoration; it is a tool a lifestyle statement and an investment that speaks to longevity, style and functionality

“It is about making a home feel like it is worth living in, or renting or buying. By thinking about who you want to attract and what story each color tells, we can make spaces that are not just beautiful, but valuable,” he says.

NEUTRAL COLOURS