Picking the best grass for your lawn

Economically speaking, a well-tended manicured lawn increases the value of one’s property.  PHOTOs/net.

By  PURITY WANJOHI

What you need to know:

Valued mostly for its ornamental benefits, grass has other benefits such as prevention of erosion and improving air quality.

There is something about grass that makes Margaret Kabiti’s heart sing with wonder. You see and hear it as she talks about the thousands of green individual plants that grow together into the lawns that rival the sky above.

