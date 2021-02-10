Picking the right vacuum cleaner

Whether you are a homeowner or renting, you will realise that dust can show up in unorthodox places - and in some cases, a broom or a rug will not be enough.

With busy schedules and barely enough time to clean the house surfaces with ordinary rugs, a vacuum cleaner could be an option.

Betty Mutesi had been using only a broom and mop to clean all types of surfaces until she started working with a company in 2006.

“I started with the vacuum that only sucks in dust. I later upgraded to the one that can suck in both dust and water. This was more convenient in situations I wanted to clean water drenched surfaces,” Mutesi says.

She found it easier on her back since she did not need to bend to get dirt out of carpets. Also, when cleaning, she revealed that dust does not spread as the broom does since it is sucked back into the vacuum.

A vacuum cleaner removes dirt by using an electric motor. The motor spins a fan, sucking in air (dust with small particles) and pushing it out the other side, into a bag or a canister.

This, according to Mutesi, helps in reducing the double work of cleaning and having to pick the collected dirt.

She uses the vacuum with the bag, where all the dirt is sucked into. She then removes it and cleans it, after drying it, she puts it back in the vacuum for the next cleaning.

It is mainly used to clean floors although it can be used to clean other surfaces too.

But there are things that need to be put into consideration in case you buy the wrong vacuum for your right reasons.

There are mainly three types of vacuum cleaners:

Upright vacuum cleaner

This type is good for larger homes. Just as you push the lawn mow, this vacuum cleaner is also pushed from the front and one does not have to bend down to clean. Most of these have turbo brushes.

Cylinder vacuum cleaner

These are traditional cleaners that you pull behind you. They have long flexible hoses, and are cheaper.

Cordless vacuum cleaner

These are usually lightweight stick vacuums that convert into a handheld cleaner. When you land on a genuine one, they are convenient and good at cleaning. Since they are chargeable, their usage are restricted by how long the battery lasts.

Some vacuums have bags while others do not. The vacuum with bags traps all the dust in a disposable bag. These usually have larger capacities, so need less maintenance and contact with dust, but you’ll have to buy replacements since they are disposable.

Vacuums without bags have a reusable container that you empty. There are no ongoing costs but they can be messy to empty.

Some vacuums are designed mainly for cleaning floors, while others have smaller cleaning tools for jobs such as stairs and cars.

Cost

On online platforms, vacuum cleaners with a bag cost Shs378, 000.

Bagless vacuums cost Shs102, 000.

Portable vacuums cost Shs116, 000.

Around Kampala, vacuum cleaners are sold at Shs350, 000.

For Shs300, 000 and less, you can buy most handheld vacuums as well as a few stick and canister vacuums. However, there are very few uprights or robots here.

Shs700, 000 will get you access to all handheld vacuums, as well as good entry level stick, canister, and upright vacuums.

In the range of Shs1.8m is where the best vacuums are. You will also have a wider selection of quality, and high performance levels.

Buying vacuum cleaners is easier when you know what you want to use them for exactly. If it is just removing dust, there are no more costs needed to purchase a more sophisticated one.

Type

Get your home clean in a jiffy with the best product tested vacuums out there. From robotic vacuums that clean while you are at work to canister vacuums that tacAkle pet hair, you need to pick the best.

Finding the best vacuum cleaner can elevate your cleaning routine and deliver a deep clean to floors, furniture, stairs, and more. The right vacuum cleaner should include the features you’ll use most often and include attachments that have a real impact on your life.