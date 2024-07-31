Plant combinations that will make your space stand out

Your patio is essentially an outdoor extension of your home, serving as a perfect spot for relaxation and entertaining. To make the most of this space, it is crucial to furnish it well and add a touch of decoration. One sure way of doing this is by adding plants, which will bring colour, fragrance and texture to your space. You can opt for plants that will thrive long-term or choose seasonal varieties to keep your compound vibrant throughout the year. Another option is plant combination.

Plant combination involves selecting and arranging different plants together to create a visually appealing and cohesive garden or patio design. The goal is to harmonise colours, textures, and growth habits to enhance the overall aesthetic and functionality of the space. Here are some key principles and examples to guide you in creating effective plant combinations:

Succulents

Planting Ideas: Position them against gravel to highlight their striking forms.

Succulents are ideal for hot, dry climates, with their thick, moisture-storing leaves making them low-maintenance. They thrive in well-drained soil and need minimal watering. Many varieties, such as cacti, agave, and aloe, offer a bold aesthetic. If you have young children, consider spine-free varieties to avoid accidents. Succulents need very little attention, apart from occasional flower head removal and leaf cleaning.

Begonias

Planting Ideas: Pair them with blue annuals such as ‘Laguna’ lobelias for a colourful contrast.

Begonias are versatile for sunny or shaded spaces. They come in various colours and styles, including tuberous begonias with large, flamboyant flowers, wax begonias with small, glossy leaves, and foliage begonias with striking patterns. They bloom regularly and require full sun in cooler climates but prefer shade in hotter areas. Regular watering is essential.

Petunias

Planting Ideas: Use them as stand-alone specimens or mix with other flowers and foliage.

Petunias are a classic choice for annual patio flowers, available in nearly every colour and variety. They are prolific bloomers and need minimal care, just regular watering and feeding. Options include the Crazytunia Series for unusual colors, Tumbelina Series for fragrant doubles, and the Wave Series for trailing blooms.

Caladium (Angel Wings)

Planting Ideas: Use them as focal points in planters or alongside ferns and larger begonias.

Caladiums boast dramatic foliage in vibrant colours and patterns. They are perfect for hot climates and grow from tubers. They require consistent moisture and are best started in fresh potting soil. As temperatures drop in fall, their leaves will die back, but their bold appearance in summer makes them a standout choice.

Pieris

Planting Ideas: Surround with trailing ivies for a lush effect.

Pieris, or Andromeda, offers evergreen appeal with glossy foliage and clusters of small, bell-like flowers. They are deer-resistant and suited for acidic soil. Pieris needs minimal care, making it an excellent choice for low-maintenance patios.

Citrus trees

Planting Ideas: Feature as a specimen surrounded by seasonal flowers.

Citrus trees can be a vibrant and rewarding addition to your garden, offering attractive foliage, fragrant blooms, and a bounty of fresh fruit. Common options include lemon, lime, orange, and tangerine. Combine citrus trees with complementary plants that have similar light and water needs. Herbs such as basil and rosemary look good and can help repel pests.

Gerbera daisies

Planting Ideas: Combine with caladiums and larger begonias for a vibrant display.

Gerberas offer striking, long-lasting flowers in a variety of colors. They are perfect for creating focal points on your patio and are relatively easy to care for with regular fertilising and deadheading. Varieties like the Garvinea and Patio Series are especially noted for their longevity and vibrant colors.

Roses

Planting Ideas: Use as a centerpiece in large planters or mixed borders with pastel petunias.

Roses are classic, versatile plants that can significantly enhance your garden decor. Their vibrant blooms, varied colours, and appealing fragrances make them perfect for creating focal points and adding elegance to any garden. For smaller spaces, choose varieties that mature at a modest size and have continuous summer blooms. Some English Roses, such as ‘Brother Cadfael’ and ‘Cutie Pie,’ are less thorny and ideal for compound settings.

Hostas

Planting Ideas: Combine them with ornamental grasses and colored-leafed sedges for an elegant look.

Hostas are hardy perennials known for their attractive foliage and variety of colours and patterns.

They are ideal for shaded spaces and require minimal maintenance apart from tidying up their foliage at the end of the season.