Plascon empowers customers to create beautiful spaces

The secret to a perfectly designed space often lies in the colour that coats the walls. Paint can transform a room or serve as the finishing touch that unifies a cohesive style.

Paint colours for the home are more than just a way to decorate your space. They help tell a story about your taste, create a warm environment and add personality to your rooms. Therefore, a lot of thought must be given while selecting paint colours for your home interior.

Crystal Mutiibwa, only understood the profound significance behind the colours after stepping into her newly renovated apartment. The soft blues and greens of her living space create a calming retreat she needs to support her busy lifestyle.

Colour and mood

You have probably heard that paint colors can affect our psychology and emotions in different ways. Have you ever walked into a room and instantly felt at ease? Or, conversely, walked into a space that made your shoulders tense and your body rigid? You might not realise it, but colour has a significant impact on our mood and emotions. A bright yellow room can provide the energetic lift we crave, while a deep blue can soothe us yet prompt deeper feelings. Certain colours “speak” more than others, but all of them affect us in some way.

The relationship between colour and mood is one that resonates with many. The right shades of paint can enhance both indoor and outdoor spaces, ensuring they stand the test of time while adding beauty and comfort to our lives.

Plascon’s innovative approach

Every year, Plascon runs a Paint and Win promotion, encouraging consumers to participate and reap rewards from the manufacturer. According to Daniel Kayongo, brand manager at Kansai Plascon Uganda Ltd, selecting the right colours eliminates the guesswork when choosing paint. Their paint detector device achieves near-perfect accuracy in matching samples.

“With devices available at local hardware stores, customers can match colours and receive their paint in just 15 minutes, streamlining the entire process,” Kayongo explains.

Quality is paramount for Plascon. “Customers want assurance that their homes will look beautiful for years, often with a five to seven-year guarantee. We emphasise not only quality and durability but also variety, offering an extensive range of colours for different surfaces,” he adds.

Kayongo notes that colour profoundly impacts our emotions and interactions. Research indicates that colours influence feelings and behaviours; for example, many restaurants utilise red to stimulate appetite, while shades of blue convey calmness and confidence.

“Walking into a blue room might make someone feel more at ease during a difficult conversation, while a bright yellow space can lead to fatigue due to overstimulation,” he reveals.

Setting trends in colour

Plascon also develops a colour forecast to help customers select shades that suit their needs. “By partnering with global leaders in colour trends, we analyse market influences such as health, technology, and climate change to create colour forecasts. This guide assists customers in their choices, even as many continue to favour traditional shades like cream and light yellow,” Kayongo adds.

The right paint can make a small room feel larger or transform a spacious area into a cosy environment. Therefore, Plascon encourages consumers to look beyond familiar colours, aiming to select hues that resonate with their surroundings and emotions, inviting positive interactions at home and in the workplace.

The colour device detector

The secret to a perfectly designed space often lies in the colour that coats the walls. Paint can transform a room or serve as the finishing touch that unifies a cohesive style. However, many homeowners struggle to find the right hue, often choosing to forgo a project altogether due to indecision. So how can you ensure you’re selecting the perfect colour?

Kayongo explains that with the colour device detector, making the right choice has never been easier.

“Once calibrated with your phone, the device offers tailored advice on the palette or shade you desire. Imagine scanning colours from a local library or any space to find the perfect match for your living room,” he enthuses. This tool allows consumers to browse and compare colours from various brands, ensuring access to the best design options available globally.

To further address colour selection concerns, Plascon is training local artisans and painters, helping them build trust with their clients. “When customers see a trusted painter’s work, the are more likely to heed their advice on colour choices,” Kayongo notes.

“We conduct annual training sessions for around 15,000 painters, focusing on unique colour schemes that enhance their craftsmanship and boost their earnings. By offering personalised attention during the colour selection process, painters create a more meaningful experience for customers,” he adds.

Plascon also provides consumers with colour collateral, including detailed charts for both interior and exterior selections.

“Given Uganda’s strong sunlight and UV exposure, we recommend colours that withstand the elements while looking fantastic,” Kayongo concludes. With more than 7,000 colours to choose from, Plascon categorises hues into families tailored for different environments interiors, exteriors, living rooms, kitchens, and more.

OPTIONS