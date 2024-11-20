Plascon trains painters to work with confidence and professionalism

Turning a space into something beautiful and attractive is a difficult thing to embark on and requires one to have the significant skills of art. As such, while painters are at the core of curating warm and inviting atmospheres, they need to use the right tools, proper techniques and post-painting care to ensure they achieve optimal results.

According to Daniel Kayongo, the brand manager at Kansai Plascon Uganda Ltd, skilling painters enhances their overall wellbeing and improves their creativity and knowledge about paint.

Creativity and design

Skilling painters enhances their expertise in creating visually compelling and meaning spaces that bring out a property owner’s vision. As such, painters are able to use their knowledge to guide clients in choosing colour palettes that suit the purpose and mood of space, through considering lighting, furniture and overall design.

Painters are also able to select high quality paints, primers and tools for durable and vibrant results that transform ordinary spaces into personalised beautiful environments which resonate with homeowners’ tastes and needs.

Plascons’ innovative approach

In a bid to enhance the value chain in creating beautiful spaces, every year, Plascon runs a Paint and Win promotion, encouraging more than 15,000 painters across the country to participate in the painting skilling programmes.

Kayongo says, “Our training programme is comprehensive, targeting painters in 60 towns across Uganda.

Typically, 100 to 200 painters are selected to participate in the training sessions through which they learn about Plascon’s products, correct application techniques, how to solve on-site challenges and deliver the perfect paint job to various property owners.”

While people want assurance that their property will look beautiful for an extended period of time, often with five to seven years, Plascon guarantees not only quality and durability but also variety by offering an extensive range of colors for different surfaces.

Financial support

While Plascon Uganda’s success has been lifted to a 70 percent market share through its continued close engagement with the painters, the company has committed to financially support them.

In a bid, Plascon is helping painters to develop financial discipline through encouraging them to generate income and save by forming Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOS), which Plascon is supporting both financially and in kind.

The company has thus opened eight Plascon Painters Forums that are then supported with office space, air compressors and scaffolding that are rented out to generate more income specifically for painters to enable them to improve their livelihoods while extending their services to people.

Kayongo affirms, “We believe that economic empowerment leads to more confident, professional and ethical painters that in turn leads to satisfied customers.”

Quality assurance measures

Using quality paint for various spaces does not only create beautiful spaces but also enhances the longevity of paint on the walls. Quality paint thus delivers superior performance, durability and aesthetic results when applied correctly.

Therefore, quality assurance measure ensure the product meets specific standards for safety, use and consistency qualities that are critical for maintain satisfaction and compliance with industry regulations.

As one of the other engagements that Plascon is embarking on, the company welcomed chairpersons from 30 Painter’s Associations from various regions to their Namanve Plant recently. The painters appreciated the Plascon’s production processes that involved the quality assurance measures which are upheld by Uganda National Bureau of Standards.