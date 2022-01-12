Predictions for the biggest interior design trends in 2022

While there is no way of knowing for sure what will happen in 2022, we do have a feeling about what it might look like; we take vibe checks very seriously in our line of work.

This year, we are expecting to see more interiors curated to channel a sense of comfort and personality. We have had so much time to turn inward, and now we have the space to design every aspect of our lives from a more intentional place. Given that 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, we expect to be bolder, zestier, more rebellious, and regal than ever before. Below are some of the trends that we predict will define interiors in 2022.

Loud and wowed

After being confined to our homes for so long, the sterile nature of minimalism is out. More people are pivoting hard into maximalism with weird, whimsical, and wiggly decor pieces that are bursting with unapologetically fun energy. (Or is that the sound of the circus?) Though pastel palettes ushered in a necessary touch of softness, the time to shout “I have a voice with a point of view” is now. This is the beginning of a full-on design renaissance, and it is here to stay. Get ready to see flares of surrealism and medieval goth.

Geometric grid

As we further explore the metaverse, our interiors must reflect the journey of the digital world. Designer Hanna Ali notes that this emerging ecosystem is providing a whole new way to experience virtual architecture that is drastically shifting the culture.

In addition to all the innovation around smarter technology we are in the midst of adapting to a hybrid lifestyle model as well. The check pattern reigned supreme throughout the pandemic, but now that we have experimented with the psychedelic, it is time to go back to the source. Any architect will tell you how essential the grid is, and now more designs are paying homage to it.

Nowstalgia

From postmodern and Bauhaus to midcentury and Scandi, we are all getting a blast from the past as we navigate our own aesthetics and develop style preferences.

The crafty grandmillennials have graduated from kindercore, but still want to play with their fake food because entertainment does not have to stop at the dinner table.

Meanwhile, Gen Z cannot seem to get enough of Y2K culture. The resurgence of Polly Pockets also reminds us that the ongoing obsession with miniatures is multigenerational.

Green is the new neutral

Pantone, the global authority on colour, has picked “Very Peri” as the colour of the year for 2022. The company describes Very Peri as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red”.

No matter what Pantone says, shades such as emerald bring a sense of tranquility and rejuvenation into any space, whether it is a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, or office. (It is part of that ongoing process of reconnecting with nature.) Millennial pink remains in our hearts forever.

Vintage will rule

Speaking of green, we are now going beyond the cottagecore aesthetic and leaning even harder into sustainability with this quirkier variant of biophilia.

In addition to reclaiming the wild side of nature and advocating for inclusivity within a realm of forest fantasy, goblincore calls for thrifting, shopping secondhand, and the collecting of small, shiny objects. At the core, it is about embracing a more eco-friendly lifestyle with nature-inspired looks to match. Mushrooms, snails, frogs, plants, and moss are some of the main motifs for this trend, which obviously features an earthy palette. Interpret as you wish.

Modular furniture

Iconic statement pieces are cool, but multifunctional furniture is an even better investment now that our spaces have become multipurpose and objects are our closest companions.

We have all been struck by the curse of curves, but what could be more comforting than a big, chunky couch? What really stands the test of time is a sectional set that you can put together and pull apart to your heart’s content? We are always one step closer to reviving the conversation pit… And if you had not already noticed, the daybed is also back in fashion.

Books are back

It is time to get lit, if you know what I mean… Not only are more people curating books for decoration (and their personal libraries), but they are also building stairs and tables out of vintage books. Even if you are not a hardcore bibliophile, the designer Sophie Collé reminds us that books are great tools to use as visual references.

“I’m not ashamed to admit that I am just flipping through the pictures, but that is such a great way of not going on Pinterest and learning a little bit about history,” she explains.

“People have done the work of curating all of this information for us, so why not use it? Some book covers from the ’80s are art pieces, so I like having them out even just for that.” You heard it here first: Books are the new status symbol.

Reflections

Mirror, mirror, off the walls. After such a long duration of deep reflection, the future is looking shinier than ever, so our decor should too. From tinsel curtains and disco balls to tufted and spray foam mirrors, we are all getting our groove back with pieces that shimmer and sparkle. Now that the portal has been opened, could mirrored ceilings be in our future? Only time will tell.