Weeds can be a persistent problem in any outdoor space, but they can be particularly frustrating when they start growing through pavers in your driveway, patio or walkway. Not only do they look unsightly, but they can also cause the slabs to shift and become unstable.

Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to prevent weeds from growing through your pavers and keep your outdoor space looking neat and tidy.

Weed-resistant membrane

According to Simon Singa, from ShineBow Spaces, a landscaping firm, the most effective way, to prevent weeds from growing through pavers is by using a weed-resistant membrane when installing the pavers.

“We call it DPC paper. It is a type of barrier, typically made from plastic or landscape fabric, which is placed beneath the slabs before they are laid down. It creates a barrier that prevents light and moisture from reaching the soil, making it difficult for weeds to grow,” Singa explains.

“Once we compact, we then cover the murrum with sheet of DPC paper, thereafter, we pour wet sand onto of the DPC paper, and then place the pavers on top of the sand. With the DPC paper beneath, you will never have have to worry about weeds. Prevention is always better than cure” he explains.

Weed sprays

Another effective way, to keep weeds from growing through your pavers in your beautiful compound, is by using weed-killing sprays or granules on the surface of the pavers. These sprays are designed to kill any weeds that try to emerge through the cracks in the paving. It is important however, to choose a weed killer that is safe for use on pavers, it is also important to apply it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Weed Master, according to Singa is an effective weed-killing spray. It, together with others can be found at Uganda Crop Society, or in agricultural shops in container village down town.

Removing weeds

Regular maintenance is also crucial for keeping weeds at bay. This includes pulling out weeds by hand, using a hoe or a weeding tool, or even using a pressure washer. This will help to remove any weeds that have managed to take root, before they have a chance to spread.

It is also important, to keep an eye on the condition of your pavers and address any issues that may arise. If you notice any cracks or gaps in the slabs, it is important to fill them as soon as possible. This will prevent weeds from growing in them, and will also help to keep your outdoor space looking neat and tidy.

Homemade solutions

A homemade weed killer made from white vinegar and a quarter-teaspoon of dish soap in a spray bottle will kill weed leaves coming up through pavers.

Vinegar destroys the leaf cuticle, killing the plant. The dish soap adds viscosity, which helps the white vinegar cling to leaves and do its work. One thing to consider with vinegar is it does not kill weed roots, so it is not a great long-term solution.

Boiling water

A kettle of boiling water is one of the simplest weed-killing devices there is. Simply pour boiling water on the unwanted plants coming up through your pavers. A few applications should kill them, but similar to vinegar, the roots will most likely remain.

Salt

Salt makes soil poisonous to plants preventing the growth of weeds and grasses. You can add salt to your vinegar-and-soap spray, or simply dissolve salt in your boiling water to boost its effectiveness. Be careful, however, as salt runoff from the patio will affect lawn grass or garden plants, it will kill them and prevent regrowth in the salty soil.

Flame weeding

Propane-fueled flame weeders are a natural way to kill weeds and destroy weed seeds on the plant. They are perfect for use among pavers because there is little chance of the flames spreading to any desirable plants.