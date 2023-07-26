Rack to dry clothes indoors

We have all had those days when we are stuck with a load of wet laundry after the weather changes unexpectedly. This is when an indoor drying rack becomes a perfect solution. It is an efficient way of drying clothes on a balcony or in homes where you do not have access to outdoor space, a roof or a clothes dryer.

A laundry drying rack is easy to install and use. A good drying rack lets your clothes properly and helps to avoid cloth shrinkage thus saving you from ironing. Indoor laundry drying racks are categorised in sizes and designs.

Freestanding rack

This type is usually quite large and is therefore best suited for large homes have enough space to accommodate them. Some freestanding drying racks are expandable and can be folded when not in use. However, some other models need some assembly before use and may not be foldable.

Wall-mounted

As the name suggests, these drying racks are a permanently attached to a wall. Usually, they have an accordion-style folding system that can be pulled out as much as needed and can be folded back up when your clothes are dried.

Fold-out clothes drying rack

The fold-out drying racks are small and portable making them suitable for smaller families. Fold-out hanging racks can be set up whenever necessary and folded up and stored away when not needed.

They can also be used indoors or outdoors, and their lightweight design makes them easy to transport from one location to another.

However, foldable drying racks may not be as sturdy as other types of racks, so they may not be the best choice for heavier items.

Before buying a laundry hanging rack here are a few things to put into consideration.

Material

The material of the rack will determine its durability and usability. For instance metal racks are susceptible to rust and corrosion.

The most ideal material are aluminium or stainless-steel which are durable, lightweight and rust-resistant. Plastic racks are also good because lightweight and corrosion-resistant.

However, plastic cloth drying stands are usually smaller in size since plastic can crack or bend easily under too much weight. Wooden clothes drying racks are another popular option.

This type of rack is usually made from bamboo or other durable but lightweight wood. Wooden laundry racks are sturdy and durable which make them a good choice for most homes. However, folding designs are rarely available in wood.

Capacity

With many families living in compact spaces, a lack of drying space can easily become a regular domestic irritation. So before you buy a rack, make sure it can accommodate your entire laundry.

For large loads, look for heavy-duty racks which can handle a lot of clothes at once and you can opt for folding models for light loads.

Portability

For many homes, it may be beneficial to have a portable drying rack which can be moved to any area with optimum sunshine for efficient drying of the clothes. Portable laundry racks are usually made of aluminium, plastic or bamboo. They are typically smaller in size so you can move them around easily. If you need a rack of higher capacity then look for portable clothes drying racks with wheels to move them around easily.

Space

Space is a major consideration when purchasing an indoor or outdoor laundry drying rack. The type of laundry drying rack you choose should make the best use of whatever space is available in your house to dry your clothes efficiently.

Cost

Indoor clothes drying racks are priced according to size, design and material from which they are made. In Uganda medium sized stainless steel racks can be bought at Shs75, 000- Shs100, 000.

Proper use

To get the most out of your clothes drying rack, lifestyleclotheslines.com, says it is important to use efficient techniques that will save time and energy. One tip is to ensure optimal air flow when hanging clothes by avoiding overcrowding the rack.

Hang clothes with the heaviest items at the bottom and the lightest items at the top to promote better air circulation. Another strategy for efficient drying is to space clothes at least an inch apart for faster and more even drying. This will also help to prevent any musty odours from developing due to lack of air flow.

Place the rack near a well-ventilated area such as a window. This will preserve indoor air quality, and also ensuring your clothes dry quicker.

Thin, woven materials are great to hang. However, heavy sweaters and knits should lay flat so they do not lose form.