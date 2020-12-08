Reasons you struggle getting tenants

The sole reason one invests in a commercial building is to make money. What if there are no tenants?

Landlords build commercial houses with the aim of making returns. Often, the houses are constructed using money they received from banks as loans or have sacrificed to see those houses completed.

Yet, these buildings may go for several months without tenants. So what could be the reason?

Exorbitant rent

Florence Bbale Nambooze, a real estate manager says that exorbitant rent is one of the reasons why landlords take long to get tenants. She says some landlords think they have to hike rent to get their money back.

“If you’re a first time landlord, before looking for tenants, you need to do a survey and find out what the other landlords in that area are charging,” she says.

Bbale says that sometimes exorbitant rates are set by property agents because they want to get a better commission from landlords.

“Then there is also a case of landlords asking for too much advance rent. There are landlords that will ask for six months’ rent advance, breaking from the ignore three months advance,” she says adding that at times, rent for a month maybe manageable but as a six month lump sum, many people will find the rates unmanageable.

Tough conditions

Some landlords have harsh terms and conditions for staying in their houses.

For instance, some will be against married people, while others don’t want children on their premises, there even those that don’t expect a home to have more than three people.

The more the conditions, the more chances people will fore go that house for one whose terms and conditions are manageable.

Getting a suitable home

Bbale says, tenants focus on the accessibility to social services such as main roads, trading centers, schools and other utility services.

“Even if you have good rentals without those crucial items it will be hard to get tenants because the environment is not favorable,” she says.

She adds that before constructing a commercial house you have to make sure that it is suitable in that particular area so that you do not find a problem looking for tenants.





Huge commitment fee

While booking houses, land lords are keen on knowing whether the would be tenant is serious.

They tend to hike the commitment fee in the process.

“It’s not advisable to hike commitment fee because sometimes you will get first time tenants who are not aware of issues such as commitment fee and it will be hard convincing them,” she says.

Bbale adds that although commitment fee is very important landlord should levy fair amount.

Privacy

The lack of privacy can send tenants away. Bbale says, some landlords tend to congest their rentals living little room for privacy between tenants.

“Even if the houses are so good but tenants don’t have a sense of privacy, they will avoid the houses,” she says.

Tenants often want to be independent, yet, in situations where some landlords try to save money by for instance construct a communal bathroom or toilet, some people will feel violated if they have to wait for someone before they get to use a washroom.

On a flip side, tenants also want a life away from their landlords. When landlords stay within the premises, it is impossible for them not to see how their tenants live their life. Even when the landlords are not nosy, it is inevitable for tenants not to feel monitored.



