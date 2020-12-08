Recycling car tyres for outdoor spaces

With the number of cars increasing on Ugandan roads, it is also true that there is an increase in mechanical waste. It is said a car owner changes a tyre at least once every year. To avoid cluttering home spaces, used tyres could be recycled to create amazing decor for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Most people change tyres because the old one is worn out.

Most times, a person changes a tyre once a year, those that do it from garages may never worry about the whereabouts of the discarded tyre.

Though, with many skilled enough to take on the process of changing tyres themselves, the number of those doing it at home increases day by day.

Much as many save money they would have spent at the garage, changing tyres at home usually presents a burden of a used tyre, most people never know what to do with a tyre that fully played its role on the road.

With days of burning tyres for the sake of it behind us, one has to find ways of giving worn-out tyres a new life to ensure they don’t become part of the clutter problem they have to deal with.

Here are a few things used tyres can be turned into to spice up the outdoor space.

A garden table

You don’t really have to be good with your hands to create an amazing garden table from tyres.

There are many ways you can turn these old tyres into tables; with some, you will need a lot of equipment such as drills, screws and tyre regroovers among other things. But you can avoid all these by making a table the easy way; here, all you may need is paint of your choice, some people though prefer their tyre tables in the original tyre black colour. Then you will need industrial superglue to glue together two tyres, one on top of the other, you can then place your desired table top, some prefer wood though glass is ideal.

Creative planter

Planters have of late become a décor trend, especially those ones hanging on things.

Tyres can perfectly play the role of planters and that’s regardless of the way you want to use them; they can be installed on the wall, floor and can also hang.

All you may need is painting it to your desirable colour, a rope to help it hung if you want it that way and soil and a plant.

However, tyres can only be used or improvised to grow flowers, not consumable plants such as fruits, foods or vegetables because car tyre rubber contains a range of materials that release toxins that are neither good for the soil, plant or human consumption.

Floral wreath

Strictly flowers, they should be. Different from a planter, this is more of a flower garden simply based in a round tyre.

Of course a floral wealth needs to stand out, most times you may have to paint around the tyre, get a good spot for it. Many prefer having their wreaths next to the door where they are easily visible. Some, however, use smaller tyres for succulent wreaths.

Tyre swing

Now what’s an expansive outdoor space without a swing? You know those ones placed on tree branches?

Old tyres make some of the best swings, they have been at it for years in homes and schools. All you need is a strong rope and tyre and tree to complete the puzzle.

Stools

Everyone needs a seat pad or two in their backyard.

One of the easiest things to pull off with a used tyre is a stool, not the three or four legged stools, these one simply need a tyre, paint and a flat top that can be attached.

Then with a simple cushion or a pillow like pad you can come across can be used to ensure the tyre stool is comfortable enough.

Book shelves

Book shelves are not easily one of those things you could imagine a tyre could gift you with. And indeed, creating one out of it can only be a result of your imagination. Those available in Uganda are mostly sold at crafts markets but that can’t deter you, they are totally doable.

All you need is an old tyre, you may choose to paint it or simply leave it as it is, get a spot and just keep your books in its hollow space.

Low tyre fencing

They are either fences or simply demarcations.

This has been a way of reusing car tyres for years. To pull this off, all you need is a tyre that you will bury in the ground half way.

That’s all.

For many people though, these are only garnish to the main fence, they are not the fence but decorate the fence. They will go as far as making them colourful and vibrant.



