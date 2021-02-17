Remove spiders and forget cobwebs

Cobwebs make a home seem abandoned and its owners careless. These are things one can do to keep cobwebs at bay.

Have you ever tried getting rid of nasty spider webs from your house time and again but they will still reappear?

Removing cobwebs, mostly those in tall corners of the house is quite tedious hence some people end up overlooking them.

Spider webs accumulation in a house may not have adverse effects on humans but portrays carelessness and untidiness of homeowners, especially when cobwebs linger for long in essential parts of the house including kitchens, sitting rooms, bedrooms and toilets where they are normally found.

Ronald Kafeero, a fumigator, says that while fighting spider webs, do not forget that you can never thoroughly get rid of a problem without removing its root cause.

“To wipe out cobwebs, spiders have to be kept away from your home as much as possible,” he says.

The following are some of the ways you can keep your house free from spiders:

Thorough dusting and regular cleaning

Kafeero says that the best way to get rid of spiders in the house is to dust, vacuum and de-clutter your house regularly. He adds that fumigating may temporarily chase away spiders but given favourable conditions, after sometime they will reappear.

Spiders like harbouring in safe and quiet corners that are often neglected when it comes to cleaning. “By dusting and cleaning your home regularly, spiders will have nowhere to breed from and may find themselves moving away to seek refuge in other places,” Kafeero advises.

Decluttering can also let more light into the house hence spiders will no longer have a hiding place.

Remove their prey.

Spiders hunt and suck sap out of their prey which include common insects such as flies, cockroaches, bees, moths, mosquitos, among others, which may linger around. These bugs are normally attracted by the homeowners’ behaviour such as leaving food and other home wastes uncovered. “Cleaning utensils and disposing of waste food material can help to keep away such insects and spiders will have to starve and therefore vacate your house,” says Kafeero.

Seal cracks in walls

Vincent Kavuma, a gardener, says the outside environment is most favourable for spiders as they face little or no disturbance at all when they harbour in tree leaves, stones, grass among other features. This means that spiders normally come from outside to enter into the house. Gaps in doors and windows should be sealed not only to keep out spiders but also other insects that attract spiders.

Kavuma adds that crevices on old walls and cabinets act as hiding places for spiders once they get inside.

“These crevices that act as hiding places for spiders should be sealed not forgetting covering those through which the spiders pass to enter into the house,” Kavuma advises.

Remove plants

Spiders hide in leaves of potted plants and stones around the home. Kavuma says that these should be removed from the proximity of your entrances.

“Remove the vegetation near your doors and windows to ensure that spiders do not have access to the inside of your house. The more vegetation your back or front yard has, the easier it is for spiders to build webs and make a home,” he says.

He advises homeowners to prune bushy trees to reduce breeding space for spiders.

Get rid of old vessels

It is very common to find old cans, vessels, soda and beer bottles in stores and kitchens. These if left idle over a period of time turn into habitats for spiders and it is from there that they will infest other parts of the house.

“Being timid creatures that will always want to hide away from people, spiders find comfort in cluttered materials and unkempt vessels like old bottles, crates of soda and beers at home, among others. In these they hide and come out at their convenience to trap and suck their prey,” Kafeero says.

Use insecticides

Insecticides will not only kill the spiders’ prey but also kill the spiders. Spray insecticides around all entry points and the perimeter of your house as well as spider webs and crevices, where they usually hide.

However, the use of insecticides is a temporary way of getting rid of spiders, according to Kafeero.

“Yes they will die because they have been sprayed but they will later come back,” he says.

Natural ways

Considering that a pest control agent would use harmful chemicals that could have side-effects on you and your family, ridding yourself of these pests through those means may not always be the answer. So, this means that the organic options is the healthiest.