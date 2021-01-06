Renovations on a budget

There are things we always plan to change in our lives in a new year such as expand the house, give it a new face or renovate it altogether. But how do you do this on a tight budget?

It is a new year once again and one of the ways to usher it in, is to give our homes a fresh look. As one would make resolutions on how to live through the New Year, we can resolve to touch up and make some significant changes to our homes.

However, the thought of renovating usually means using a lot of money, yet this is not the time to be a spendthrift. That is why you need some tips and tricks to spruce up a home without depleting your bank balance.

Changing mosquito mesh

After months of dust and intense sunshine, a few splashes of rain water here and there, your mosquito mesh must be in need of change to remain relevant.

Alexa Mayiga, a home owner, shares that she has tried to dust her mesh to rid it of fine dirt but the effort has caused holes in some places. “I need to change them although kept postponing at the thought of the cost. However, with several bushes around us, the number of mosquitoes getting into the house has increased and the holes also make the windows and doors look ugly,” she says.

Simon Buyinza, an aluminum expert, shares that replacing mosquito mesh is possible and does not have to be costly.

“Replacing mosquito mesh is less costly than replacing the whole section holding the net. Ideally, the first step is knowing how much mesh you need for the replacement. Normally, it is one metre for a window and two for the door and a metre is approximately Shs10,000. This knowledge will enable you get just what you need and avoid. Labour to do this is an average of Shs20,000 and looking for a professional to get it done saves you from making irreparable mistakes.” he shares.

Repairing a sliding windows/doors

If your house has such doors or windows, Buyinza says renovations are necessary because there is a tendency for the rollers to wear out. “In this case, the aluminum specialist must come on site to look at the type of rollers previously used. There are various types and assumptions would lead to double spending in case what they thought is not what is needed. That said, a pair of these rollers cost between Shs25,000 and Shs30,000 and labour is approximately Shs15,000,” she says.

He adds that there are several repairs that can be done in the aluminum section, however, these are the smaller ones.

“Nonetheless, how you handle your doors and windows determines how often these repairs are done. More to that, it is important that one makes repairs as soon as they see a problem to avoid further damage which escalates the cost,” Buyinza advises.

Add a backsplash in the kitchen

Several kitchens have taken a beating through the year and much more awaited them during the festive season. Revamping their look will be the best gift you offer them. Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at Concept MacFaj, says adding a backsplash is a great kitchen renovation idea.

With a few things such as a tool box, some repairs can be done at home. PHOTO/Getty images.

“Many dread the sound of this but it can actually be done as a DIY project if you go for the peel-and-stick type. For starters, there is no complication of professional manoeuvres such as adding grout. All you need is to have your measurements right and cut the tiles to fit with a utility knife and there is no need for adhesive as they come with it,” Obonyo says. He adds that watching a YouTube video will show you how to prepare the wall to receive the tiles as well as the tools you need to do it.

“With this, your kitchen will surely look heavenly. More to that, once placed near the sink, you are certain that that wall will be protected from all the splash as you use the sink,” he says.

Refresh the cabinets

Whether they are in your kitchen, or in the bathroom, old looking cabinets are a sore sight and do well to ruin the look of the space. Obonyo suggests that one does a paint job for a fresh look.

“Two to threes litres of your favourite paint should be comfortably enough for the bathroom and kitchen cabinets. Just make sure that you protect the floor and have a good ladder to reach those high cabinets in the kitchen,” he advises.

With a power drill, he says, you can also switch the doors from wooden to glass, more so in the kitchen as that allows you to highlight your fancy kitchenware and makes the space look modern.

However, if you are in need of extra storage space, rather than having items strewn everywhere, investing in some more storage in both spaces will help make the place more organised.

“In the kitchen, it could be floating shelves which can be made from salvaged wood hence lower costs. In the bathroom, you can get baskets or even tiered carts,” Obonyo suggests.

Give your bathroom a facelift

Allan Tigawalana, a plumber, says a total bathroom renovation may cost you a lot in labour and buying the items. However, you can replace fixtures, cabinet handles, shower heads and the like.

“The trick is to look for fixtures and handles that are just like the old ones or those that can fit into the old holes. That way, you do not have to drill new ones as you patch up the old ones. It thus helps to go with a sample of the old ones when making purchases so that you avoid assuming which usually leads to mistakes and double costs.”

Change the floor

Yes, it is beaten and tired from all the trodding it has taken, and no, replacing a floor does not have to cost you an arm and a leg. Tigawalana shares that you can invest in a peel and stick floor as you wait to amass the cash for totally changing the floor.

“These are thin and do not require one to remove the old floor. Peel and stick to what is already there for a fresh look,” he says.

Add wallpaper

Many cringe at the thought of the work that will go into applying wallpaper to the wall as well as the disaster it spells when removing it. However, Irene Mirembe, an interior designer, shares that peel and stick wall paper makes it easy to apply even without a professional’s help. It is not only easy to apply but also to remove yet ultimately, it will give your space a new look. This can be done in your bedroom, kitchen, sitting and living room to spruce the space.

Freshen up your built in shelves

On several occasions, these shelves are bare and dull because they are the forgotten spaces. Mirembe says that for starters, you could paint the shelves for a new look. “That is ideal if the shelves are wooden for a beautiful look. You can also add wallpaper to the space behind the shelves to make them pop.”

Change the window treatments

Those curtains and nets have stood by you for so long, how about you reward them with a break? Obonyo shares that rather than buy already made curtains or nets for they are usually costly, go downtown and buy material of your taste and affordability and ask a tailor to sew it for you. If you can do the sewing yourself, so much the better. With this change, your rooms will surely look different and better.”

BASIC TOOLS FOR HOME REPAIR

As a first time homeowner, you might be surprised to find out that most home repair projects don’t require a handyman or general contractor. There are many projects you can complete as long as you have the essential tools. To get started, let’s talk about the tools you need, then dive into the projects you can tackle.

Here’s a list of essential tools that no homeowner should be without:

•Hammer, and a container of nails

•A set of screwdrivers

•Tape measure

•Small hand saw

•Toilet plunger

•Level

•Pliers

•Small ladder

•Chalk

Easy repair projects

•Bathtub is not draining. Try using a toilet plunger to pull out excess hair caught in the drain.

•Hanging pictures or curtains. Use your level to ensure you have got a straight horizontal line, and then draw a line using chalk.

•Changing light bulbs or painting walls. Luckily, you have got a small ladder handy to help you reach!

•Loose dresser drawer knobs. Most knobs are bolted in using a screw; you can use your screwdriver to tighten it up.

•Front door is sticking or squeaking. Tighten the hinge screws or if they look rusted, change them out.

When to call a handyman or general contractor?

If you are a novice at using household tools, you certainly cannot be expected to complete complex household repairs on your own. Therefore, when something breaks it’s important to evaluate the situation. If the issue looks complex or involves something that may cause imminent damage to your home, hiring a handyman or a general contractor may be necessary.

Consider a handyman or general contractor for:

•Carpentry

•Remodeling

•Concrete work

•Dryer repair

Owning basic household tools is important. There is nothing worse than trying to hammer a nail into a wall with the sole of a shoe.

