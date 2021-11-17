Prime

Rental rates in Kampala are rising: Here is why

Competition for housing is high in Kampala. PHOTO/Rachel Mabala

By  Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

There is a radical increase in rental rates fees for residential houses in Kampala and cases of tenants failing to pay are increasing. That is not withstanding the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uganda’s rental sector is growing rapidly but the East African nation is still far from addressing its housing deficit.

