Samsung Frame: A new era in TV design

The Samsung Frame TV represents a significant leap forward in integrating technology with home decor. Its innovative matte screen, ability to display art and sleek design, make it a versatile and stylish addition to any living space.

With its smart features, energy efficiency, and ease of installation, the Frame TV not only delivers a superior viewing experience but also enhances the aesthetic appeal of your home. For those who appreciate both high-quality entertainment and sophisticated design, the Samsung Frame TV offers a compelling and transformative option and decor. The latest Samsung Frame TV is a game-changer in the world of home entertainment and design, offering a suite of features that set it apart from traditional televisions.

This innovative model introduces a range of enhancements, particularly with its new matte, anti-glare display, which transforms it into a sophisticated piece of art when not in use.

Revolutionary screen quality

One of the most notable upgrades in the latest Samsung Frame TV is its matte, anti-glare screen. This new feature represents a significant shift from the previously used semi-gloss coating, which often resulted in reflections and glare.

The matte finish dramatically improves the viewing experience by eliminating these distractions, regardless of the lighting conditions in your room. Whether you are watching a film with the curtains drawn or enjoying a bright, sunlit day, the Frame TV ensures a pristine viewing experience. The display maintains exceptional picture quality with vivid colors and deep blacks, delivering a visually stunning performance whether you are watching TV or displaying art.

Art mode

A standout feature of the Samsung Frame TV is its Art Mode, which allows the TV to double as a digital art gallery. When not in use for television, the Frame TV transforms into a beautiful display of art, seamlessly blending into your home decor. It comes with a default artwork, such as Gustav Klimt’s Oberösterreichisches Bauernhaus, and offers a selection of classic works from renowned artists like Monet, Manet, and Pissarro.

This feature not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your space but also allows for a personal touch. You can purchase additional artworks, such as Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, to further tailor the display to your taste. The option to switch between different art pieces or keep the TV in Art Mode rather than turning it off entirely adds a dynamic element to your living space.

Installation

The Frame TV’s design is crafted to enhance both functionality and aesthetics. It features a “no gap wall mount”, which ensures that the TV sits flush against the wall with no visible gap. This sleek, minimalistic design significantly contributes to its art-like appearance. The installation process is straightforward, and the TV’s slim profile allows it to blend seamlessly into any room. Additionally, the Frame TV includes a “One Connect Box,” which serves as the central hub for powering the TV and connecting various devices such as cable boxes, streaming devices, and gaming consoles.

This box can be discreetly placed inside a cabinet, helping to maintain a clean and streamlined look. For those who cannot hide the cables inside the wall, the Frame TV’s single, nearly invisible cable reduces visual clutter and keeps the setup looking neat.

Smart features

As a smart TV, the Frame comes equipped with a range of advanced features that enhance its functionality. It supports popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, providing access to a vast library of content. The TV’s remote control operates via radio frequency, which means it does not need to be pointed directly at the TV, offering greater flexibility in its placement.

The user interface is designed to be intuitive, making navigation simple even for those who may not be tech-savvy. The TV also integrates seamlessly with smart home systems and voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for voice control and automation.

Power efficiency

Concerns about energy consumption are addressed with the Frame TV’s Art Mode, which is designed to be highly energy-efficient. In this mode, the TV uses only 30 percent of the power required during regular TV operation. The TV features a built-in sensor that detects when there is no activity in the room and automatically turns off the display to conserve energy. Users can adjust the sensitivity of this sensor or set a timer for the TV to turn off or on based on their preferences, further enhancing its energy-saving capabilities.

Cost