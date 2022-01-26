Prime

Sana Gateja’s case for using more African art in living spaces

Sana Gateja at home. His art is inspired by dancers, matmakers and other crafts. PHOTOs/Edgar R. Batte

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

Sana Gateja’s artwork is inspired by crafts makers, dancers, drums and all other local crafts. This truly represents our African nature and values.

“The house I live in (now) was patched up. I added to it, for example the veranda and then the living room. The other rooms are for sleeping.  The veranda is where I like to spend most of my time because it has a nice breeze and gives me a view of my plants and trees.  Before the advent of TV, Africans spent most of their lives outside. TV and sitting inside does not appeal me to very much,” says the multimedia artist Sanaa Gateja as he leans back on a grey cushion of his mahogany coffee brown seat at his veranda that overlooks the hills of Bunamwaya and Sseguku.

