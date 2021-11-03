Saving for one brick at a time

Building is an expensive and stressful venture but it is also very rewarding. I know a number of people that want to build their dream homes but are discouraged by their income.

To build a home of your dreams, your savings need time to grow and compound to be able to provide you with an income when the time comes for you to break that foundation. It is easy to feel unmotivated, or just unable to save especially during times of financial hardship, which a lot of us are experience a big part of our lives.

Most times it does not make sense to save for a future project when your child needs school fees or you need to survive but your business is making losses or you are forced to cover unexpected emergency costs. Money, when it finally comes has the power to burn holes in our pockets, and make purchases that feel good in the moment, like a new car. It feels like a good idea to splurge a little when you finally get it.

However, consider that the value of that car will only depreciate over time, whereas a home will give you a peace of mind. I know you have probably heard this so many times but it is good to save your money where you can.

If you think you do not have the financial discipline to do so, save with a hardware for building materials. Somehow, it is easier to go on once you start and saving in advance gives you a chance to hit the ground running.