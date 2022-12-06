Say goodbye to malaria with electric mosquito repellents

The lights are off, you are comfortably tacked into your cozy bed, and you are falling blissfully into a long sleep, only to be beaten by a mosquito, not once but a couple times after that.

Tackling mosquito bites in the middle of the night can be very irritating.

What is worse, however, is when you fall, sick of malaria. There are a variety of ways in which we can guard against malaria causing mosquitoes for example, using mosquito nets, mosquito repellents, mosquito coils, etc. The electric plug-in mosquito repellant, however, are turning out to be the most convenient option.

Marvin Kaggwa, a resident in Nalya, says, that ever since he bought a plug-in mosquito repellent, his house is mosquito free.

“I remember, I had gone to a local super market around home, to buy doom, luckily, one of the supermarket attendants asks me to try the plug-in mosquito repellents instead. Best decision I ever made, I have used it for two months now and it is still serving its purpose,” Kaggwa shares.

The plug- in repellent, is made of two items, the plug in with an embedded heating system, and a liquid repellent refill bottle. Once the repellant is plugged into the socket, the heater emended into the plug heats up the repellent causing it to rise out through the top of the plug into the room, chasing away or killing the mosquitoes as any repellent is supposed to do.

How to set it up

According to Kaggwa, setting it up is quite simple. All you have to do is, first, remove the plastic cover off the liquid repellent refill bottle and screw the bottle into the bottom of the plug-in machine. Then, plug it into a socket on the wall, as you would or any electronic gadget and turn it on.

“They are designed for sockets on the wall, so its placed vertically, otherwise if you plug it into an extension cable on the floor, then the repellent will pour out of the bottle. When you don’t want to use it, just switch it off using the provided switch or the socket switch,” Kaggwa explains.

Although, most repellants on the market are designed to work for eight hours every night, for about 60 days, Kaggwa, says three hours every night works well for him.

“I plug it into a socket in my bedroom and then I live the door open so my living covered as well. I usually work till late in the night, so when I turn it on, say around 8pm for three hours then I turn it off, I am good through the night,” Kaggwa explains.

Some plug-in repellents are automatic, since mosquitoes are most active in the night. These are generally more effective at night and it will automatically switch its self during the day.





Advantages

Convenience

If you are the type of person, that, would rather put themselves at a risk of acquiring malaria, than sleep in a mosquito net then an electric plug-in mosquito repellent, is what you might need.