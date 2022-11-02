Secondhand household goods you should not buy

When John discovered that an expatriate family from his neighbourhood was selling their property and leaving the country, he decided to buy their bed which was still in perfect condition. Not only was the bed being sold for less than its market value, but he would also not need to transport it far. No sooner had he installed it than he discovered that the bed had an incredible infestation of bedbugs.

When he asked around about possible fumigation, he was told that bedbugs are one of the hardest pests to remove completely from a home. He had no option but to get rid of the bed before the bedbugs could attach themselves to other household items.

On the other hand, Rose, a mother of two, bought a second hand orthopedic mattress from Ggaba Road and she says it is one of the best purchases she has ever made.

“It has been four years now since I bought it and I have never complained. It was also cost half of what it would cost brand new. It has been a great solution for my back issues,” she says.

Rose says when she bought the mattress, the dealers washed it before she could take it home. Buying secondhand home items is common in our society majorly because they are more affordable.

However, sometimes the sweet deal can turn sour if the items bought compromise safety and hygiene. The following are some things one should take extra care of before buying them secondhand.

Electronics

These include blenders, televisions, percolators, speakers and microwaves. I was a victim of buying a gently used second hand percolator which failed to function when I took it home. I tried to return it back to the dealer but he refused to refund my money. I ended up giving it away as scrap.

The problem with electronics, according to Ivan Lamata, a secondhand salesman on Ggaba Road, is that you can never tell if they will work and for how long. Not even the seller, in most cases, knows.

“There is no machine that can test if a fridge or television is working. It may work on testing and stop after a week or two, long after you have gone home and completed paperwork,” Lamata says.

Mattresses

It goes without saying that mattresses are the commonest breeding ground for bedbugs. Bedbugs hide and only roll up when they sense a warm body.

They will not be noticed until you have made and slept in the bed. This is why when some children get back from boarding school, a week into their holiday you realise there is an infestation in their bedrooms. Unless you know the former owner so well or you went to an authentic secondhand store, you may have to be cautious when you buy a mattress.

Furniture

For furniture, what you see is what you get. Apart from pest infestation, one can even test the furniture to check its strength. Whether the furniture is just plain or upholstered it can still host and hide bugs and other unhygienic things such as dust mites, dead skin cells and pet dander. So, unless you are comfortable with the previous owner’s hygiene standards, stay away from secondhand furniture.

Pillows

Good quality pillows and cushions can be pricey, especially if you prefer feathers and down or memory foam. Although some types of pillows are washable, others such as foam or latex pillows are not. As a result, they harbour the previous user’s sweat, drool, tears, lice and a host of nasty bacteria. Even relatively new feather or synthetic pillows can host several different types of fungus. Buying a new affordable pillow, therefore, fresh from the manufacturer is more hygienic and poses less hazardous infections to your skin.



What you should consider

Warranty

Most secondhad items have no warranty because most of them may have exceeded the initial one with the previous owner. While many may not have, having an understanding with the salesperson so that when they have issues, you return them may give one a leeway.

Place of purchase

Make sure you have faith in the place you buy from. Great places can come from recommendations and referrals, especially from people who have used the products before.

“I once got a recommendation from Mukono. The person came all the way to town to buy secondhand furniture from my stall,”Lamata says.

Some places have established a name and that means most of their things may be more authentic than the rest. That, and consultation can lead you to your next authentic secondhand item.

Reason of sale

People sell their things for many reasons. One is that they are just tired of using something, (some after a long period or after a very short time), others sell because they are leaving the area and do not want to leave with much luggage or they are downsizing or the item is not as functioning as it used to do, mainly electronics.

All these items will work differently when you buy them secondhand. That is why knowing the previous owner will work to one’s advantage.



Carpets

Vintage carpets may seem appealing, but there is always a risk of bringing insect infestations into your home.

Insects such as fleas, ants and bedbugs love carpets, and a few stray eggs can still survive even after a thorough steam-cleaning.

“A secondhand carpet may also have absorbed unpleasant odours as well as dirt and grime that come to light as soon as you walk over it a few times,” Ivan Lamata a secondhand dealer says.