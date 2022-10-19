Secrets to perfect interior decoration

Hilary Mugisha, is a décor expert who is popular for his decorative string crafts. Mugisha says he took up crafting during the first Covid-19 lockdown after watching a video on Tik-Tok. As an interior decorator, Mugisha says his jobs is basically to add ornamental elements to a space.

Mugisha says for some, decorating comes naturally but for others like him, they invest a lot of time to research and learn about trends and basics.

Use what is already there

Mugisha, whose strength is wall décor says the trick is to great wall art is getting pieces that speak to the client. Every client has unique tastes and it is the decorator’s job to discover and interpret them in a practical way.

“Rather than trying to change absolutely everything about the room, to look at what is already there that you can work with that. This means you will instead of having to think of a totally independent concept, add items that accentuate the unique elements in the space. You can mix old and new in any way you want as long as it looks elegant” Mugisha says.

Colours make a difference

Mugisha notes that right colour scheme can make all the difference in your space while having the wrong kind of one can ruin the look completely.

Sometimes it is hard to tell what kind of colour is going to work but that should not be an excuse to use all colours of the rainbow.

When in doubt follow the 60 + 30 + 10 proportion interior design rule. The formula can be interpreted as 60 percent should be the dominant hue, 30 percent the secondary colour, and 10 percent is the accent colour. Your palette can have more than three colors but less than five.

“If the curtains are gold, the seats can be cream and the carpets can be a mixture of the two colours,” he says.

Mugisha says for those with smaller rooms, having things such as decorative mirrors can give the space an illusion of spaciousness. He recommends indoor plants as a way of bringing nature into your indoor area.

Remove some items

According to Mugisha, interior design is about what you add as much as what you remove.

“When a room has a lot of things in it, however expensive they might be, it looks untidy and stale. Your home is not a showroom that everything should be put on display at ago, you should leave some visual breathing space,” Mugisha says.

If your table tops are cluttered with decor, remove it all and only put back half. If your shelves are already filled with beautiful décor elements, try removing one item for more breathing room.