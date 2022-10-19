Secrets to perfect interior decoration
Hilary Mugisha, is a décor expert who is popular for his decorative string crafts. Mugisha says he took up crafting during the first Covid-19 lockdown after watching a video on Tik-Tok. As an interior decorator, Mugisha says his jobs is basically to add ornamental elements to a space.
Mugisha says for some, decorating comes naturally but for others like him, they invest a lot of time to research and learn about trends and basics.
Use what is already there
Mugisha, whose strength is wall décor says the trick is to great wall art is getting pieces that speak to the client. Every client has unique tastes and it is the decorator’s job to discover and interpret them in a practical way.
“Rather than trying to change absolutely everything about the room, to look at what is already there that you can work with that. This means you will instead of having to think of a totally independent concept, add items that accentuate the unique elements in the space. You can mix old and new in any way you want as long as it looks elegant” Mugisha says.
Colours make a difference
Mugisha notes that right colour scheme can make all the difference in your space while having the wrong kind of one can ruin the look completely.
Sometimes it is hard to tell what kind of colour is going to work but that should not be an excuse to use all colours of the rainbow.
When in doubt follow the 60 + 30 + 10 proportion interior design rule. The formula can be interpreted as 60 percent should be the dominant hue, 30 percent the secondary colour, and 10 percent is the accent colour. Your palette can have more than three colors but less than five.
“If the curtains are gold, the seats can be cream and the carpets can be a mixture of the two colours,” he says.
Mugisha says for those with smaller rooms, having things such as decorative mirrors can give the space an illusion of spaciousness. He recommends indoor plants as a way of bringing nature into your indoor area.
Remove some items
According to Mugisha, interior design is about what you add as much as what you remove.
“When a room has a lot of things in it, however expensive they might be, it looks untidy and stale. Your home is not a showroom that everything should be put on display at ago, you should leave some visual breathing space,” Mugisha says.
If your table tops are cluttered with decor, remove it all and only put back half. If your shelves are already filled with beautiful décor elements, try removing one item for more breathing room.
Do not become a slave to trends
Though as decorators we are always on the hunt for the latest trends you should not let this be your only source of inspiration or information.
“I have nothing against following trends, your home should be your sanctuary and a place that brings you joy, so I say live with what you love. Please do not try to introduce colour schemes or art pieces into your home just because they are on-trend,” says Mugisha.
If you are the kind of person that loves keeping up with trends, Mugisha says the best way to achieve this while retaining some uniqueness is through layering.
“When you have different trends layered expertly, your home will have that fresh and yet classic look which are key to a perfect space. But most importantly filling your home with personal touches and good quality products will help you create a space you love and which will give you satisfaction much longer,” the interior decorator says.