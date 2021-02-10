Securing and using loft storage space

If there is one thing home owners always want, it is more space. More space for an extra bedroom, for storage, for a home bar. Generally, an extra room cannot be bad. This is what probably makes lofts such a great idea.

Lofts are usually no less than 2.4metres high, and are found beneath the room which space usually goes to waste in most houses. Musa Lwalero, a roofer, says a loft is better suited when roofs have a 45 degree angle and the ceiling is 7ft high.

Converting a loft into a storage space means making the most of awkward spaces which are part and parcel of the loft makeup. That is because the slanting roof can present a big challenge. That said, there are several ways to go about it and with this, an unused space will help free up space in the main living space.

Adrian Obonyo, an interior designer at MacFaj Concept, says the first thing would be to honestly evaluate your loft makeup for in so doing, you will know what storage solution is ideal.

Stable floor

The first and most important tip is to ensure the loft floor/ceiling is strong enough to bare the weight of the load you intend to put there. “This is something you need to talk through with your architect to ensure that you do not cause disaster by piling weight on a weak ceiling,” Obonyo advises.

Illuminate

A space is not usable if not well lit. How do you see where you were going, where you are putting things or when you are looking for something, if there is no lighting? “If you cannot use the main electricity connection, you may want to invest in solar powered lights seeing that the space is not used for long hours. More to that, they do not produce lots of heat which would make the place heat up once switched on. Remember to put the switch near the entrance for easy access,” he says.

Working staircase

There is need to easily and safely access this loft and therefore, ensuring that there is a ladder and it is functional is important. “The ladder could be permanent or foldable and your choice is dictated by the position of the loft entrance, the space in your living space, funds available to make the ladder and your wish to either keep the space concealed or known.”

Pest free

Most ceilings are habitants of one pest or another such as bats and rats. “When turning your loft into a storage space, you need to get rid of any pests that may be in as well as seal off any access they were using. That will ensure that what you keep there is safe.”

Ventilation

With storage, these things need to breathe thus need for proper air circulation lest they mould. In light of that, Obonyo advises against totally blocking the ventilators but rather making them protected from pest entry so that air still circulates through the room. You could also put a window to allow for the place to cool down as well as let in natural light to make the place more appealing.”

With those essentials catered to, it is time to install various storage items;

Hanging rods

It could be a rod hanging between the roof trusses or a cupboard rail. Aloysius Nangosha, an interior designer, says whatever works for you is okay. “That said, the condition of your loft matters in regards to what you can store there. For example, only a well plastered loft can be used as a storage space for clothes. That way, clothes for later use or those you are collecting for giving away can be kept here. Remember to cover them with plastic protectors to keep the dust out.”

Nangosha adds that these rods can be made from pipes so that you can customise them to suit your needs and spaces, such as fitting in different space sizes. “More to that, depending on the weight of what you are hanging on them, buy a pipe that will not break under the weight of the load.”

Alcove ideas

In those small and awkward spaces in the attic, which are several, using alcove cupboards will allow you more space. “The best way to use the space is to have something built in it. Design the cupboard based on your needs because it depends on what you want to store in the space. For example, one of those tight corners can get an alcove cupboard to store old books that you might still need. That is better that just putting them in a box where access may not be that easy and pages brown away,” Nangosha shares.

If you are in need of shelves but the space is awkward as will be in most attic corners, then you can work with shelves.

“Building them in a slanting manner will not only create drama but also afford you space for those things that you need in the open rather than tucked way in so far off boxes. For example, if you have just a few magazines that you use for your projects yet cannot keep them in your already packed living room, keeping them in the loft on these shelves makes access feasible as and when the need arises.”

Eaves space

This is very useful for storage space inasmuch as there is less headroom but once again, the nature of your loft matters. “If it is still with bare bones, rather than create alcove storage spaces, you might want to keep things in storage boxes. These are best suited for that space as they easily fit in these spaces between the trusses thus helping you make the most of the space.”

To give them a proper place to rest on, Nangosha says a DIY project will come in handy to fix small steel shelf holders to hold the ply wood that will turn into shelves. “These holders are smaller and sturdier than the common aluminum shelf holders. This best works when your roof has trusses.”

However, in instances where the loft has been properly worked on, these sloppy spaces can be used to house built in cupboards and drawers for several items such as clothes that are not on a rail.

Whichever storage option you go with, you can be sure of decluttering your house while also having your property in good condition if the essentials of using the loft space are followed.

Pick storage boxes

Depending on the space in your loft, Obonyo advises a homeowner to pick storage boxes to serve them right. “Rather than go for boxes, choose plastic containers as these will protect the items from any elements. That said, ensure that they have lids for added protection from dust, rodents, and lizards.” More to that, the size of storage containers also matters depending on the space between the trusses. “That is why going for small or medium sized containers is better for they allow for room to work with. Remember to get labels for your boxes to allow for easy identification of contents more so when you have lots of boxes.”