Simple ways to improve natural light in a home

Studies show that natural light has a positive impact on our health both physically and psychologically. It is therefore, important that we surround ourselves with as much of it as possible.

According to experts, for every 10 feet of floor area you need one foot of natural light area. Now to discover how much natural light a home has, one can use a digital application from Google called Project Sunroof to Light Index.

John Lincoln Murangira, an interior designer at ILMOD Magic Limited, says natural light can be incorporated through a number of channels and using some decor accessories.

Clean and tidy

A clean and de-cluttered space actually has a lot to do with how much light you let into the room. Keeping your hallway tidy or your kitchen clean can enhance an amount of light let alone space in a room. According to the expert, a clean and tidy room appears bigger and brighter hence improving the mood and functionality in a room. A dirty room, he adds, is not only unpleasant but also dull and dark hence difficult to operate tasks therein. While trying to tidy up, Murangira, eliminating as much clutter as possible.

Let the sunshine in

According to the interior designer, windows are a great way for letting in natural light in homes to do this, they should be properly oriented during construction. For instance, south-facing rooms are the brightest in the house and offer consistent natural light all day. East-facing rooms are perfect if you enjoy bright mornings.

Your kitchen/dining/ living room should face east to let all that morning sunshine in. East-facing rooms are brightest during the day and offer a high Light Index. West-facing rooms have the strongest natural light during the late afternoon and early evening.

North-facing rooms are a sweet spot for natural light because these rooms offer a constant and balanced source of natural light.

A skylight too, brings natural light deeper into a room and helps to soften the effects of directional sunlight from vertical windows on east and west-facing rooms. This results in fewer shadows and helps to reduce dark corners.

Apart from structural considerations Murangira suggests getting lighter window treatments in rooms that have less natural light.

Murangira also recommends lighter shade of paints for walls. He says, “Natural light is absorbed by dark colours, meaning that if you have got a lot of darkness in a room, the impact that any natural light you let in will be greatly reduced. At the very least, you should ensure that your walls and ceiling are of a light colour such as white, yellow or beige. Naturally, light colours make spaces look and feel larger than they actually are physically and brighten spaces.”

Accessories

To create a natural look in the home, use accessories that have natural colours wherever you can. Wooden floors and bookcases, tan-coloured sofas and marble tabletops or tiles are all good options.

He explains, “When natural light falls on light coluored furniture it spreads the light quite well, as opposed to light trying to bounce off dark coloured furniture.”

When placing furniture and other accessories, ensure that they do not block sources of natural light.

“While using curtains and plants to decorate, we should ensure that the plants are not too large to block the windows or ventilators,” says Murangira.

According to artilux.com.au, while natural light should be the focus, it is important to use soft lighting to complement the natural light. Making good use of LED or fluorescent lighting (preferably with dimmers to control how bright they are) can help enormously in brightening up rooms when used strategically.

For example, there are likely to be areas in the room that natural light either cannot reach, or can only reach at certain points of the day. At other times, those spaces would been sitting in shadow, which does not help build the ambience of the room.

And, of course, once night rolls around, there is very little natural lighting available at all. Soft lighting can ‘fill’ the shadows and keep the room lit at night. It is preferable to have a large number of small lights spaced strategically around the room than a single, overbearing light in the centre of the room, as is traditional.