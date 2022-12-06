Simple ways to keep home pets clean

Having pets at home is no longer a preserve for the rich. Everyone can own one, whether indoor of outdoor, for whatever reason. But it is not easy keeping a pet because they need extra care in terms of keeping them clean.

According to Jacobs Kisitu, a pet’s caretaker, a pet owner can keep their pets clean by among others:

Cleaning the pet’s utensils frequently

One of the first steps to keeping the pet healthy is to clean their utensils frequently in order to avoid any contamination which can be caused by mud.

“Indoor pets are very delicate. Any simple mistake and you will can lose it. They need extra care in terms of feeding, resting time and medication,” he says, adding that some pets have toys which need to be clean at all times.

“If you cannot afford the equipment to wash them, you can do it manually as long as you have the detergent that destroys germs.”

“After washing the toys and utensils, make sure that the items dry properly because wet things attract germs. The items can be sun dried because the sun kills germs and bad odour,” he says

Set pet cleaning routine

It’s advisable to have a cleaning routine for your pets.

“Even if you cannot afford pet shampoo often a quick wash with plain water can make a difference. For indoor pets washing is a must after a certain period of time which is not the case with outdoor pets,” he says

He adds that after the cleaning you have to keep the soggy dogs restricted to one area. Depending on the breed they may also require trimming and you have use a professional dog groomer for a thorough job.

Cover your furniture

Mr Kisitu says since pets enjoy lounging in furniture especially sofas, make sure that you have them covered.

“Some indoor pets are attracted to certain fabric and colours. These can act as fur magnets which will hold uninvited odours and sometimes produces stains. This will in turn spread diseases to both the pets and home occupants,” he says.

However, if your furmiture is covered, you can rest assured that everyone at home and the pets will keep heathy.

Alternatively, you can opt for leather or woven materials which are dull in colour.”

Buy a classy vacuum cleaner

Mr Kisitu says you have to buy a classy vacuum cleaner to pick up irritating hairs and help eject odours. You will need an extra strong pressure and quality filter and a good brush action to pull hair out rather than slip over the surface.