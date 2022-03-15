Solo or firm: What is the best way to succeed as a real estate broker?

Find out who would be suitable for such an area and market to them specifically. Market knowldge gives an agent an edge while a firm inspires confidence in its buyers. Photo / File

By  Godfrey Lugaaju

What you need to know:

  • Succeeding in an industry that is as highly competitive as real estate requires time and effort. The goals you set as a firm or an individual will help you navigate your path to success and allow you to measure your progress.

A real estate agent, also known as a broker, supports people in the practice of buying, selling, renting land and properties. While it sounds simple on the surface, there is a big difference between those that make it and those that fail.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.