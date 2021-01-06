Swing yourself to better sleep

Unable to sleep well? Maybe it is time to try something that promises to enhance your slumber. Try installing an indoor hammock.

Imagine watching your favorite TV show while swinging in a hammock. Does it sound idyllic? A hammock is a sling made of fabric, rope or net, suspended between two or more points for swing, sleep or rest. Well, in addition to increasing the aesthetics and uniqueness of your home, I also found a hammock that can help and improve our sleep quality. Hanging the hammock in the guest’s bedroom, children’s room or home office can make surprising decorative statements. The hammock can not only bring those relaxing beach vibes into your home, it can also ease the difficulty of some modern designs.

Choosing a hammock

Most people prefer cotton hammocks because they are more traditional, softer and more natural in appearance than polyester hammocks. The cotton rope hammock will eventually turn brown in more sunlight, and the colour of the cotton hammock will fade over time. However, if you choose to take a cotton hammock, make sure to bring the hammock indoors or store it in a shed or garage when not in use to increase the life of the hammock.

If you want the hammock to add some colour to the room, look for bright colours. However, if you are a minimalist who only needs a hammock, consider using a simple hammock design in black, white and neutral colours. The clean design provides a minimalist look for those who do not want loud or glittering colours and patterns in the room.

Where to place one

Most people with hammocks tend to put them outdoors. Yet, with a little imagination, these slings can be installed indoors.

If it is hanged well, the hammock will not only be used for naps or book reading breaks but will also be part of the décor especially with recreating a vacation feel.

With smaller spaces, a removable or mobile hammock could do the trick and in this way, you can have it in any place you feel like installing it.

Why a hammock

A lot of sleep research has been made about napping in the hammock. Just like babies are rocked to sleep, the hammock borrows the method with the slow soothing rocking motion.

It is said the movement reminds adults of being in their parents’ arms and thus the reason many easily fall asleep.

According to a 2011 research by Current Biology, there are faster transitions to sleep when one is sleeping in a rocking or swinging condition than on a stable bed.

The research that involved 12 participants also found out that rocking does not only get people to sleep quickly, it also gets them to sleep deeply through the nap.

It is believed that sleeping in a hammock will relieve pressure on these areas because its surface is flexible compared to a mattress.



