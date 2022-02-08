Techpreneur turns e-waste into power banks

Zag Luka Bot shows off the power banks made by his company.   PHOTO/bird

By  Bird

What you need to know:

The sight of faulty smartphones, television sets, laptop parts and broken accessories in dumpsites became all too conspicuous for a young techie in Jos, Nigeria. So he started turning trash into cash by making power banks from e-waste.

Peering into the gutters of many modern African cities, one comes across a stream of plastic and nylon waste, from plastics bags to discarded water bottles, all clogging up the drainage system. Many of those items end up in dumpsites, creating mountains of waste.

