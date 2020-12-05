The bathroom is my retreat place

The bathroom is the only place in the house that my kids can’t access. It is so special because it’s where I get my sanity back if the children are driving me crazy.

Empress real names Josephine Tumusiime is one name you cannot miss while talking about female dancehall artistes. The former UG Records and Vocal Police affiliate has since left the industry to concentrate on her family. She tells us about the favourite part of her house.

What is the favorite part in your house?

I have two favorites places. The kitchen and bathroom.

What is so special about those two places?

I love cooking so I spend most of my time in the kitchen preparing meals while the bathroom is the only place in the house that my kids can’t access. I get to have some time over there. It is so special because it’s where I get my sanity back if the children are driving me crazy.

What is in your kitchen and bathroom?

In the kitchen, it’s normal cooking utensils and kitchen stuff and same as the bathroom. There is nothing special just an escape place for me.

What colour is the bathroom and the kitchen?

The kitchen is cream and the bathroom is white.

Why the specific colours?

Mainly to make my home comfortable, warm and wonderful for the family. A place we could all feel good and happy.

What is the most expensive item in your room and how much did you buy it?

That would be my bed. I bought it at Shs1.3million.