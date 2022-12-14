The beauty in home décor

“I have an eye for nice things and I like interior design and home décor,” Faridah Nabukeera, the proprietor of Fana Home Choice, an online home ware business says. “I like things that make life easier.”

Background

“When I graduated from Makerere Universit Business School in 2017, I wanted to open a shop that deals in childrens’ clothes but I had a friendwho run such a business and it was not working well for her,” she opens up.

But another friend who was importing kitchenware from China, encouraged him to start the business.

She got a shop in March tha year but started using it in May due to the renovations that were going on.

“When I started using the shop, there I had no customers,”Nabukeera says.

She recalls that her boyfriend asked her to stop the business since no money was coming through but she knew she would get a breakthrough soon.

He then advised her to open up social media accounts since she was good with social media and taking pictures.

“I did not buy his idea, because I knew that if I shipped home decor stuff from China in wholesale, retailers would buy and re-sell which I did not want,”she says.

One day, she met a lady who advised her to travel to China with her and help her buy home products and ship them to Uganda.

Her first business trip to China was in 2018 which boosted her sales. After her first trip, she kept returning to China and her clients increased.

In 2020, she started marketing her items - mainly cutlery, saucepans, bottles, kettles and coffee machines - through the social media accounts she had created. It was during that time that the first Covid-19 Lockdown happened.

Breakthrough

“I started posting the products on my Whatsapp status and boosting the Instagram page. I started getting more clients and orders,”she recalls.

Nabukeera says her friend helped her get a transport sticker that could help her move during the lockdown so she picked things from her shop and started making home deliveries.

“I was working with a boda guy in making the deliveries, though I realized that was too much work for him since I could get 10 to 15 deliveries in a day,”she remembers.

She explains that she would make different deliveries in different parts of Kampala and it was hectic. She got two new delivery boda men.

After the first lockdown, she increased her advertising and opened a Facebook page but concentrated mainly on Instagram and Snapchat.

“During the second lockdown, I realized I was paying rent for my shop in vain, so I was advised to get a store where I could keep the items, and keep doing deliveries which I did,” Nabukeera adds.

She explains that at the time, she had a shop attendant and decided to hire two more employees to help out.

“We got more clients while in the second lockdown and that was the breakthrough of the business,”she recalls.

Nabukeera says her clients recommended her to other people and she started supplying to hotels, restaurants, homes, furnished apartments and online sellers as well.

Homeware

“When I ship something from China, I try it out and if it works for me I ship more samples. I then I make sure I get feedback from the first clients that get it, unless there are no complaints I ship a bigger quantity,” Nabukeera recollects.

Apart from China, she ships the homeware from Dubai where she gets good deals from.

“Shipping from Dubai is less expensive, but the only challenge comes while paying taxes at URA,”She adds.

“My dad was a very hardworking man, I looked up to him and my older siblings,”she says.

Benefits

Faridah says the home decor is not only supplied for homes but offices as well. She notes that the products are for all people.

“What we sell is used by everyone, I do not only concentrate on home decor. We have cutlery, saucepans, bottles, kettles and coffee machines.”

Nabukeera says they receive orders from hospitals and cafes as well.

Some of the décor includes Cookie Jar, Fruit Rack and trolleys among others that help keep a space neat.

Advice

It is important to be patient and not give up despite the hardships.

“You have to be patient and not run away when things get tough,”she remarks.

Nabukeera says having good customer care is needed because it will bring back clients.

She explains that having good quality products is essential.

“If you are to test a product before putting it on the market, test it to avoid having a bad reputation,”she adds.