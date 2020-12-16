The essence of a big compound

Having a big or small compound was never an issue, then the lockdown happened. People had to spend months in their small urban spaces.

The lockdown saw schools close, sending children back home. While work places took some time, by end of March, most had closed their doors too. This saw family members together for what seemed like eternity.

Rita Nakirya, a mother of four, shares that at no time had the family been together from dusk to dawn for weeks on end. “We rubbed shoulders, shared amenities and at times, fought for our rights.” Staying in a rented place, Nakirya says apart from the verandas, there was no space for anyone save indoors. “How I longed to be back with my mother where there were acres of banana plantations and a big compound. Had I envisioned how long this period would be, we would have gone to Jaja mukyala for a real holiday.”

Elijah Mujuni, a father of three, shares that with not much compound to enjoy, they were in each other’s faces throughout the day. “It makes you to see even the slightest mistake one has made and when compounded with other stresses, such as work in my case, an outburst is imminent.” Mujuni regretted having put off the plan to buy land sooner hoping to get more savings to quicken construction. “I am already scouting for land to buy so that I can get my family out of here. Even when the plot is a little small, I will build upwards so that we have more compound and green spaces because I now understand their importance.”

Haunting indoor space

Nuhu Busulwa thought she needed to end the stress that comes with renting without throwing her family in the village. “I bought land in Seguku, a 50X75 plot. I was not complaining, we finally had a place of our own. However, the gratitude was interrupted by the onset of the pandemic lockdown because we were all home and with barely any compound, we were crammed indoors.”

Most times, people without a compound spent the day moving from one room to the next, watched television until they were tired of it.

“The small compound was majorly taken up by the car, so even when one wanted to have some quiet time, there was nowhere to go. It was such a daunting moment that gnawed at my mind and got me thinking about the need to invest in another place. That way, during holidays, the children can have more outdoor space.”

The need for space

The lockdown was a wake up call that reminded people that life may be fabulous in the house, but there is more to a home.

Angela Birungi, is grateful for having her family way out of town. “While living far from the central business district has its own hurdles, you will get more for your money in regards to land. For example, while you may part with several millions for a few decimals in the city, the same amount of money will get you acres of land out there.”

Living along Masaka Road, she and her family enjoyed lots of peace during lockdown, thanks to a big compound.

“I had the luxury of having the children outside for most of the day, which helped them exhaust their energy with various games without breaking any valuables. It would surely have been a different story had they been playing indoors.”

Agatha Kyarisiima shares that the lockdown made her and her husband realise that space can never be enough. “There is always need for extra space. For example, during the lockdown, we realised that a reading space was very essential because all of us were working from home and the children were also reading. There were times when one of the adults had a Zoom meeting, at the same time, the children were studying using the dining table, which would mean looking for an alternative space.”

Land is not enough

While we may need the big compounds, Moses Lutalo, the country director of Broll Uganda, a real estate company, says, land is limited and the population is growing.

“At no time will land be enough so the thought of getting a backyard for every family is unsustainable. ”

He says, countries elsewhere are looking at going vertical so that everyone gets a place to call home. “That is the trend we ought to be following. More to that, a vaccine is being researched, so Covid-19 is not here to stay. Soon, working from home or having children studying from home will faze out.”



