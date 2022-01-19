The growing dream of the country home

57 percent of the respondents interviewed in Knight Frank survey said they were more inclined to live in the suburbs and 50 percent would buy a home in the country. PHOTO/BIRD

By  Conrad Onyango

What you need to know:

Climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, remote working opportunities and issues with urban planning are fuelling aspirations for rural home ownership as many Africans look to buy spacious, more eco-friendly homes in the countryside.

Until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, rural to urban migration was not only a major factor in the economic development of the continent but also presumed as a «given» for decades to come. However, a recent report suggests that migration between city and countryside is not just one-way. Improved livelihoods, a growing middle class and a number of  “push” and “pull”factors are seeing urban dwellers looking at “greener” pastures beyond city limits.

