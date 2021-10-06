The importance of listening to plants

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Plants and living entities breathe, grow, smile and have sad moments, the same way humans do. As humans thrive when they are listened to, so do plants and the practice of listening to plants is done through observation of the behaviours in relation to response to stimuli which can be water, light, pest attacks and nutrition.

Brian Bitum, a botanist, says listening is sometimes done daily depending on the type of plant, where it is positioned and its growth habits. “For example, plants in the cacti family are placed on a window sill to get enough light through the day. In that position, it might not need a lot of attention compared to when it is placed inside the house without enough light,” he explains.

The art of listening to flowers is like taking care of babies or children and its bedrock is love, which is either innate or developed with time. “There are factors such as exploration where a person after travelling to a new place develops the love for flowers owing to an encounter with a nice display of plants. There are also people who develop love for plants, as they grow older because they start looking for what gives them peace and positive energy in their old age. In my case, the love for flowers was developed because I wanted to bring a different issue on the discussion table among those around me and expose the hidden beauty behind God’s wonderful creation,” Bitum laughs.

Importance of listening

Bitum says listening to plants and flowers helps them grow upright with the right strength to resist any health hazards such as nutritional deficiencies as well as pest and diseases. “The plant/flower will grow to its full maturity to satisfy the client’s desire for the plant. That could be in form of the flowers it produces at maturity or foliar beauty - a big bright smile as appreciation for the care.

Denica Aine, proprietor of Aine Florals, says it is easy to compare plants with children, where they share a close relationship with their owners. “Every florist and flower owner has their own way to talking to their plants. In my case, I understand my flowers and plants because every morning and evening, I pay them a visit. If I see one with folded leaves, I have to check the plant and see what it needs. So I could change the water, add water or remove it from the pot to a smaller or bigger pot. With that, the plant will start looking better and the results may be as fast as in a day’s time. In so doing, I have communicated with them,” she shares.

As Aine walks through the gardens, she also monitors changes after making amendments. “For example, if I removed a plant to a bigger pot, I need to see if it is flourishing. If it is not, I look deeper for solutions,” she says.

Aine adds that some flower owners may say, “When I step in my flower garden, they notice that I have arrived”. That comes from constant checking so you notice which one needs to be moved to the shade, the one whose leaves are browning, the ones that need more sunshine and the like,” she mentions.

Plants hate to be ignored and they show it in various ways such as wilting, discolouring and frowning expressing dissatisfaction and finally death.

Benefits of listening to plants

Bitum says listening to flowers is beneficial to humans as the practice takes away stress and brings positive energy into the body. “That enables the body deal better with circumstances that might be thrown at you,” he explains.

That said, before one can listen to plants, the first thing one needs to do is to learn the name of plant; we call it plant identification. “When you know the name, you will even get to know a lot about the plant through books or the Internet. This will make you become more intimate with flowers in a better way,” Bitum shares.