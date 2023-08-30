The perfect spots for specific businesses in Kampala

The cardinal rule in real estate is location. The right location will make or break your business. Although many Ugandan cities are not zoned for particular businesses, nevertheless, by accident of design different enterprises seem to end up in the same location. For instance, have you ever noticed that banking institutions seem to prefer to be next to each other as well as do salons? That is why it is astute for one to know where their business will thrive before investing.

For Jamillah Namugga, a first-time investor, location is proving to be a tough choice to make. While she prefers to open up her boutique in Kisekka Market, in downtown Kampala, her peers have advised her to go to Kansanga on Ggaba Road where boutiques thrive. Kisekka Market is designed for motor spare parts.

Economist Richard Ssempala explains that usually, real estate investors are influenced by specific business concentration to decide which rental property can work best in a particular area.

He notes that lack of zoning notwithstanding people are finding ways to group specific businesses in particular areas. Ssempala suggests that besides zoning business centres in Kampala, the population must be guided on where to invest what.

Printing

For instance, Nasser and Nkrumah roads are a mecca for printing and stationery businesses. On a normal day, you will witness a hive of printing activity. The dominant sounds are of press machines, paper cutters crunching, numbering machines stamping, keyboards clicking and a number of women and youth busy binding and sorting stationary.

Joseph Kabanda, who mans an offset printer on Nasser Road, says being a one-stop centre for printing, the place has kept him in business for the past 17 years.

“Here, we are assured of clients, although we compete for them. What is clearly known is that this is the final destination for printing services not only for Ugandans but we also get clients from DR Congo, South Sudan and Rwanda. When it comes to graphics, printing and stationary we believe if it is not on Nasser Road, it is not anywhere,” Kabanda explains.

Emmanuel Bright Ssozi, who has worked at Nasser for the past 19 years, is a member of Uganda Printers and Publishers Association (UPPA), a body that unites Nasser Road businesses. He estimates that the number of people who are in printing business at Nasser and Nkrumah roads goes up to 25,000 Ugandans, with most of them being youth and women.

Spare parts, car supplies and hardware

Katwe is one of the oldest business centres in the city. It is popular for hardware, spare parts and motorcycles among others. It is also one of the most populated suburbs in Kampala where people from different walks of life go in search of mechanical services and spare parts. Apparently, most real estate properties in the area are designed for those specific business entities.

A shop owner who deals in spare parts at Muganzilwaza Arcade in Katwe shares that in addition to spare parts, Katwe is the place for locally-made equipment known as jua kali, traditional medicine, agro processing and used electronics.

She explains that much as there are many business similar to hers, it is hard for her to make losses since clients will always turn up.

“I sell all kinds of spare parts for motorcycles, mainly Bajaj Boxer. Bajaj is the most preferred motorcycle by the riders, simply because its spare parts are cheap, you can spot it everywhere on the road, which is what I based on to invest in this business,” she explains.

Arcades in downtown Kampala are known for selling general merchandaise PHOTO/GABRIEL BUULE

In Kampala, there are other places known for car spare parts such as Kisekka Market, Bwaise and downtown Kampala.

Car bonds

Nakawa Bbanda, Kyambogo and Kireka are homes to car bonds. However, there are emerging places for car businesses, including Makindye, Bbakuli and Kansanga Ggaba Road.

Construction

Much as Nakasero is an avenue for construction materials, hardware businesses are distributed depending on demand and the type of hardware.

Andrew Kizito, a dealer in sand, says Kansanga, Ggaba Road and Nateete are some of the areas where a sand business will thrive. These places are ideal for the business because of their location to sand mines such as Ggaba Landing Site and Nakawuka or Lwera on Masaka Road.

Kizito notes that where there is sand, one is bound to find bricks, poles, timber and other open weather friendly hardware. He notes that Kibuye and Ndeeba are home to majority timber business in Kampala. This zone is well known for timber got from Congo, northern Uganda and other parts of the country.

Offices, apartments and bars

In Kampala, an office can be anywhere depending on the business you are dealing in. John Kateregga, a music composer notes that he chose Makindye for his office given the concentration of music business in the area. In Kampala, most music recording studios and offices of musicians are in Makindye Division, especially on Salaama Road.

Offices for multinational corporations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and development agencies are mostly in Kololo, Naguru, Kamwokya, Bukoto, Ntinda and Kampala Central Division.

Fred Ngabire, a broker in down town Kampala, says some offices are now being set up on the upper floors of many buildings and arcades in the central business district.

“Retail businesses do not thrive on upper floors, that is why most upper floors in Kampala have been taken up by worship centres and offices,” he explains.

Kampala’s half year metropolitan real estate property market report indicates that as of June 2022, there was a general upsurge in demand for Grade B office buildings driven by an increase in demand by long term large space occupiers.

The report says supply of Grade A space is limited compared to the high demand, which has also accounted for the reduction in vacancy rates in Grade B buildings, leading to the absorption of more space in the Grade B buildings.

Key occupiers of Grade B buildings include oil and gas, government ministries, departments and agencies (MDA) as well as the financial services sector, which show continued growth.

Ali Waiswa, a broker in Buziga, says Makindye Division is proving to be a new home to apartments given the rise in numbers of urban refugees who prefer the apartments to other types of rentals. He adds that the rental business is becoming more lucrative with the emergency of universities and other institutions of learning.

Although bar and club business can thrive anywhere depending on the target market, currently, the top areas for the business are thriving in Kololo and Makindye Division.

General merchandise

Kampala is a place where you can find anything, anywhere. However, in downtown Kampala, traders deliberately zone businesses depending on what they deal in. Currently, there are shopping arcades for specific businesses although a business owner can still have freedom to deal in something different.

The newly established Ham Shopping Centre in Nakivubo is home to clothes and clothing materials. Here, businesses range from retail to wholesale. Mukwano Arcade, Nabugabo, Nana Shopping Mall, Capital, Qualicel and Nakasero are also known for dealing in a wide range of garments.

Household electronics and domestic ware businesses are in Yamaha Centre and Energy Centre. Similar businesses thrive on Kampala Road and so are the phones businesses.

Warehouses

Kampala Industry Area is presumably one of the few deliberately zoned areas for business, according to property managers Knight Frank. A warehouse of around 1,350 - 6,000 sqm can be rented at $8 (Shs29,000) per month. However, there other places you can look out for warehouse and these include Nakawa, Ntinda, Kawempe and Nalukolongo.

A Kampala market performance review produced by Knight Frank recently indicates that demand for industrial space is on the upward trend. The report indicates that warehouse leasing dominated the inquiries in 2022, at approximately 70 percent, while sales inquiries accounted for 30 percent.

State of rent in Kampala

According to Bank of Uganda, the real estate sector as a whole, comprising mortgage and construction, increased 12.8 percent to Shs3.19trillion ($860.9m) in September 2019.

The prices are also being driven by demand for low-cost housing caused by rapid population growth and urbanisation. The rental market is the industry’s most lucrative business.