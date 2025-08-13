The real estate crisis behind Kampala's failing arcades

Kampala’s arcades, once seen as the organised solution to street vending, have become a financial burden for many small traders. A few years ago, these arcades were the epicentre of retail and commerce. They attracted the majority of shoppers and workers, who travelled from all over the country. The positioning of these arcades created an important retail corridor that promised to make money for investors. However, currently, the high operational costs inside these buildings are making it difficult for businesses to survive. Rent, electricity, water bills, and other hidden fees are shrinking profit margins, leaving many traders operating at a loss. For some, the situation has become so dire that they have been forced to shut down or sell personal assets just to keep their businesses running. The consequences of closure are severe, including financial ruin, disrupted operations, and damage to their reputations, making it even harder to secure new locations.

The crisis

The arcade crisis reveals deeper flaws in Uganda's commercial real estate sector, where speculative property development, predatory financing models, and weak regulation have created an unsustainable ecosystem. The struggles of small traders are symptoms of a broken property market that prioritises quick returns over sustainable business environments. At the heart of the problem lies an aggressive bank-financed construction boom that has left arcade owners shackled to unrealistic loan repayment schedules. Developers borrowed heavily to erect these multi-story complexes during Uganda's economic growth years, betting on Kampala's insatiable demand for retail space.

Now, with commercial lending rates hovering between 17-22 percent, landlords must extract exorbitant rents just to service their debts. Viola Nambalirwa's says her rent began at Shs700,000 and is now at Shs4m, thanks to bank obligations that landlords decided to pass directly to tenants. She notes that unlike mature real estate markets where properties are built with long-term value in mind, Kampala's arcades follow a speculative model - quick construction using cheap materials, maximised tenant density, and minimal maintenance. Luke Kinene, an arcade manager, explains the financial pressures facing property owners: "The majority of rental income we collect goes directly toward servicing the construction loans. This is precisely why we require tenants to pay in advance - to ensure timely loan repayments to the bank."

He further elaborates on the multiple financial obligations arcade owners face, including property taxes, building maintenance costs, and cleaning services, all while receiving no government subsidies to support arcade development. Kinene says the fundamental challenge in Uganda's real estate sector is the complete absence of government incentives or support mechanisms for arcade development. “Unlike other countries where commercial property development receives tax breaks or infrastructure support, we bear the full financial burden alone," he notes. This lack of institutional support, he suggests, forces property owners to maintain high rental rates simply to remain solvent, creating a vicious cycle that ultimately hurts both landlords and tenants. This explains Jane Bwatte's experience of a 27 percent rent hike (Shs1.3m to Shs1.65m) without corresponding increases in customer traffic or sales. The valuation bubble persists because no institution tracks occupancy rates or tenant turnover - key indicators of market health.

Arbitrary fee structures

Kampala's rental agreements show a clear power imbalance favouring landlords. Most deals are based on informal month-to-month contracts with strict upfront payment rules and random extra fees. This system leaves tenants completely vulnerable. One of the many victims of this system is George Kanye, who says he was forced to sell his plot to pay Shs45m in debts because his stock was stuck with the clearing agencies and he could not vacate his rental space. Property managers and investors place the blame on URA's property tax system, which they claim inadvertently fuels the crisis. By taxing based on potential rather than actual rental income, they encourage landlords to maintain unrealistic rate expectations. The widespread underreporting of rents (where landlords issue receipts for partial amounts) is not just tax evasion; it is a survival tactic in an overvalued market.

Unfair payment terms

The payment terms imposed by arcade landlords are another major challenge. Many demand rent upfront, often giving traders only three days into the new month to pay before locking them out. During my visit to arcades on Nasser Road, Nkrumah Road, and downtown Kampala, I found some traders’ shops under lock and key, and electricity disconnected over rent arrears. They said this happens even for just a few weeks’ of delay. Even after paying rent, tenants are often charged extra for basic amenities such as bathroom access, a practice that has become normalised across Kampala’s arcades. Joseph Okidi, a printing and branding entrepreneur based at one the arcades, notes that while some arcades offer flexibility during tough times, most landlords show little mercy.

The Covid-19 lockdown worsened the situation, as landlords insisted on full rent payments even while businesses were forcibly closed. This pushed many traders to abandon arcades altogether, relocating to cheaper areas such as Ntinda, Nansana, and Kireka on the outskirts of Kampala. To lure tenants back, some arcades have introduced incentives such as offering three free months for those who pay three months in advance. However, others continue to impose harsh conditions, including security deposits, goodwill payments, and arbitrary utility fees. The financial strain has left many traders struggling to afford basic needs, including school fees for their children and decent living conditions. Without intervention, the arcade system risks collapsing under its own exploitation, leaving Kampala’s traders with fewer options and an uncertain future.

Under God's mercy

Kampala's arcade traders are employing desperate measures to keep their businesses afloat in an increasingly hostile economic environment. Traders find themselves caught between survival and collapse, forcing them to make painful sacrifices just to maintain their business spaces. For cosmetics dealer Sunday Otim, operating "under God's mercy" has become the only viable business strategy. The devastating fire that gutted his arcade last year left traders without compensation or support, exposing the complete lack of safety nets for small businesses. The prohibitive cost of insurance means most traders operate uninsured, deliberately keeping minimal stock as a risk mitigation strategy that ironically limits their growth potential and profitability.

The financial trap ensnaring arcade traders manifests most clearly in the loan dependency cycle. Jackline Nantege's cutlery business survives through a dangerous reliance on money lenders. Like many traders, she is caught in a dangerous cycle of borrowing just to keep her business open. When school fees are due or rent payments loom, she has no choice but to turn to moneylenders charging shocking 22 percent interest rates. Each loan leads to another. First she borrows to pay rent, then needs another loan to cover taxes, and soon she is taking out more loans just to pay off previous ones. What starts as temporary help becomes permanent debt.

“The struggle to keep the business running is a threat to my children's education and family stability," says Nantege. Mr Thaddeus Musoke Nagenda, the chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita), says Kampala's arcade traders are trapped in a failing system that pretends to support businesses while actually draining them dry. He describes these operations as "disguised businesses" - storefronts that remain open but are slowly bleeding out. Behind the appearance of normal commerce, traders face unpredictable electricity bills that can suddenly hit Shs1m per month, arbitrary water charges, mandatory "goodwill" payments, and garbage collection fees that appear without warning.

These constant financial shocks make sustainable business operations nearly impossible. “The crisis reveals systemic failures at every level. Traders cannot generate enough profit to survive under these conditions, while landlords claim their hands are tied by bank loan obligations. Meanwhile, government intervention remains absent despite repeated appeals from business organisations. Kacita's ongoing efforts to engage authorities have yielded little meaningful response, leaving traders in a state of permanent uncertainty,” he says. The consequences grow more severe by the day, forcing families to skip meals to keep shops open, children withdrawn from school, and mental health deteriorating under relentless financial pressure.

Mr Nagenda stresses that this is not just about individual businesses failing but it is a threat to Kampala's entire economic ecosystem. “When small traders collapse, the ripple effects spread through the city. Suppliers lose reliable customers, employees lose their livelihoods, and neighbourhoods lose access to essential goods and services. The arcades, originally designed as modern business hubs, have become poverty traps where only the most desperate continue operating,” he notes.

Reforms.

The situation calls for urgent reforms, including fair rent policies, stricter tax enforcement, and better protections for tenants, to prevent the complete undoing of these once-promising business spaces.

Solutions

Solutions exist but require urgent, coordinated action. Implementing reasonable rent controls could prevent exploitation while still ensuring landlord viability. Financial education programmes would empower traders to navigate complex tax and loan systems. Government-mediated negotiations could establish fair operating standards for all parties. Most importantly, developing alternative affordable trading spaces would break the current monopoly and give traders real options. Without these interventions, Kampala risks losing its vibrant trading culture entirely, not through market forces, but through a broken system that prioritises short-term gains over sustainable commerce. The time for action is now, before more lives and livelihoods are destroyed by this preventable crisis.



