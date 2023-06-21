The right vase will make all the difference

A vase is like the icing on a cake; it adds that little extra that makes your flowers pop. Each vase is suitable for displaying a particular flower arrangement.

Lydia Karungi, an event florist says the most important things to keep in mind when choosing the right vase for your flowers are the height of the vessel, its shape, size and material from which it is made.

“A perfect flower vase has the power to turn a boring arrangement into a dazzler and likewise, a boring flower vase will kill even the most dazzling bloom’s sparkle,” Karungi says.

Karungi stresses that when choosing the perfect vase, the most important element to look out for is the size. The general rule of thumb is that the length of the flower stems should not be longer than the vase and the neck should be wide enough to provide enough support for the stems. Too narrow an opening and it could constrain the design of the bouquet or even damage the stems.

If you enjoy having fresh flowers around you, here are some of the key types of vases you should have.

The tall rounded vase

Karungi notes that if you must have one vase, this vase should be it. The vase is designed to accommodate large bunch of tall flowers, which are ideal for creating large show-stopping displays for your living room, dining room, reception area or the hallway.

It works great with delicate long stemmed flowers such as lilies or delphiniums. On the other hand, if you are not one for large displays of flowers, a small posy vase is sometimes a better option. This vase which is designed for small flower arrangement is ideal for the coffee table, dining table or anywhere you may not want anything too big that might obstruct your view.

The round or oval vase

A round vase is not suitable for all flowers but looks great filled with a tightly-constructed posy of tulips, gerberas or roses - or a mixed hand-tied. The vase can be either a little deeper so that stems do not have to be cut so short or flowers flop to the sides, or it can be shallow so that you can style your bouquet with varying heights.

The trick is to cut the stems to the height of the vase so they stand sprightly and then decorate the flower heads to create a gorgeous domed effect. Place it on a sideboard or console table to create an attractive focal point.

The tapered vase

Some flowers such as tulips, daffodils or hyacinths have the greatest impact if they are visible from their blooms right down to their stems and a tapered vase is the perfect vessel.

The stems are held in place at the base while the blooms burst out on display over the rim preventing them from flopping over. This is also the ideal choice for displaying decorative branches or twigs as a narrower vase provides great structure and keeps everything looking sleek and controlled.

The bud vase

Bud vases are designed to hold just one single bloom or a cluster of smaller flowers. These small and compact vases are designed with a narrow footprint to provide stability around children, pets, or high traffic areas.

A collection of such miniature vases are a great way to decorate the dinner table, as they not get in the way of conversation. They are also perfect for your dressing table, bedside table or next to the wash basin in the bathroom to add a little brightness.

Materials

Vases come in all types of materials from cut or plain glass to porcelain, galvanized tin, glazed pottery, metal and more. Glass, ceramic are more popular materials. Ceramic vases are durable and beautiful designs and colours.

Vases in neutral colours such as gray, black, or white are popular because, while they can be eye-catching, they do not overwhelm the blooms but rather accentuate them. Glass also comes in different colours and designs but is more delicate.

Cost

Vases are priced according to size, design and materials from which they are made. You can find a vase of your choice from any supermarket or décor shops anywhere in the country. Prices range from Shs15,000 to Shs500,000.

