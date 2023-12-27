The volcanic lava offers natural containerisation for plant growth

Betty Mugoya, a gardener at Kampala flowers and gardens, realised a way to improve plant yields and naturally store her plants with seemingly random rocks.

The light-weight brownish rock with a honey-comb tecture is sourced from Kisoro. but is readily available across the country. It is a volcanic rock stone that she discovered makes perfect planters.

She decided to use this particular rock after discovering that she could naturally preserve plant nutrients in a planter made from mother earth.

Mugoya shares, “I would make a hole in the rock and use lava dust to fill in the gap. I would also mix the lava powder with soil as a yielding additive for good plant growth.”

Over time, the backyard gardener has evidenced a sufficient increase in her plant yields and a natural storage mechanism for plant nutrients.

Here she shares how this innovation is a great addition to backyard gardening.

The make

For most planters, a lot of plastic or fiber is ideally the material readily available on the market. However, this volcanic rock is naturally built from the earth, making it more friendly to plant roots.

Mugoya is keen on environmental conservation. After making her planters from this volcanic rock, she sells the dust particles to other gardeners instead of throwing it away.

She explains, “The volcanic rock is rich in natural minerals and contains Calcium, Potassium and Magnesium which are good yielding nutrients for cash crops such as beans, Sorghum among others.”

The rock she adds is “ partly loam, sand and clay soil which is rich in nutrients.”

These rocks are entirely devoid of any harmful substances, guaranteeing the safety of your plants. She adds that they are very durable, they don’t fade and they are corrosion resistant, which makes them exceptional choices as planters.

Plant growth

According to the expert, the lava is endowed with a wide range of natural minerals hence serving as a valuable soil additive.

“Due to its porous nature, the soft lava rock ensures proper ventilation and retains adequate supply of water and nutrients for plants.”

While ensuring sufficient water and nutrient supply, the lava also effectively maintains the soil’s acidity balance and contains trace minerals that are essential for plant growth, hence promoting growth.

Value

According to Andrew Odei, a gardener, this rock can survive without mineral additives.

He says, “The stone does not require manure as it manufactures its own manure.”

This element, he shares, gives it an easy maintenance since it relies on mostly water to ensure moisture for the most part of the day.

Mugoya says, “It is a good alternative for containerising plants especially if you can find them cheaply.”

She explains that its natural possession of minerals is a better option as opposed to the fiber planters that destroy the environment.

For the lovers of plants, this rock can accommodate just about any plant species dependent on the size of the rock.

“Most plants can grow here, particularly plants with small roots such as shrubs, nandina and ornamental grass,” she says.

Spacing

When it comes to space required for plant growth, the distance and height is greatly dependent on the size of the planter. It is estimated that a small lava rock has an average of about 1/2 inch wall and exhibits slight variations in shape, adding a diverse aesthetic to your beloved plants.

“They are perfect for direct potting, making them an ideal choice. Typically, they are utilized as a soil additive or top dressing in the art of bonsai.”

For the stone rock, Mugoya says the relatively small sizes can accommodate a number of plants that do not grow large structures.

She shares, “The big rocks are usually hard whereas the small ones have soft lava which is porous and holds a good drainage capacity.”

In this way, the rock does not hold water to cause rotting of the plant roots which is usually the case for textures with much clay that holds stagnant water therein.

However, Mugoya notes separate planters for certain species.

She says, “Cactus plants and others related to it do not hold a lot of water and should be separated from plants that require more water ,such as shrubs.”

Tips

This rock is so soft that it break as easily as a clay pot. So handle with care. Odei guides users to extend their usage to indoor spaces as well.

He hints, “For indoor spaces, you can improvise big saucers to hold the water underneath the rock.”

This technique can save your flooring from dampness and better still accommodates the rock with enough moisture.

Mugoya guides users to ensure the retaining saucer is shallow to accommodate the rock with adequate water refills.

Given that the porousness of this rock, Mugoya instructs gardeners to to keep the planters away from too much sunshine because the water evaporates a lot faster with this planter.

Experts advise that iunstead of using tap water, always store rain water for your plants because it just works better. While tap water has artificial chemicals in it, rain water is largely natural in nature. .

She suggests, “The rock is best moisturiser with rain water because tap water contains chemicals that deviates the stone.”

However, she adds if lime water must be used, it is best that the stone is kept away overnight before planting.