Things that should not be in your kitchen right now

In today’s health-conscious homes, where cleanliness, organisation, sustainability, and the well-being of residents are paramount, certain items simply should not be in your kitchen. Despite being the heart of the home, where the family gathers for meals, conversations, and even remote work, it is easy for kitchen spaces to accumulate items that do not belong.

Interior designer Irene Nakaddu emphasizes the kitchen’s primary function as a space for practicality and functionality, specifically designed for storing meaningful and essential items. Therefore, it is essential to purge items that do not contribute positively to the kitchen’s purpose and atmosphere.

Expired food items

Good health begins with consuming fresh foods. It is important to regularly check the fridge, pantry, and freezers every day for expired and spoilt foods. Consuming expired or spoiled foods, such as olive oil that has overstayed, canned goods, spices that have lost flavour or are past their prime, as well as foods such as pasta, rice, baking flour, and powder that eventually go bad, can be harmful to the body. Therefore, disposing of these items creates space for fresh foods that enhance and improve the health of the home’s occupants.

Contaminants and flammable materials

Many of us make the common mistake of storing contaminants such as cleaning supplies under the kitchen sink, which poses health risks when they come into contact with our food. Instead, storing these items in a separate cabinet or in the laundry room helps maintain the safety of food items.

Other non-food essentials and contaminants that should not be kept in the kitchen include pet food, medicines, and batteries. Similarly, flammable materials such as paint thinner and gasoline are hazardous and can easily ignite due to the numerous heat sources present in kitchens.

Hadijah Nakayi, a survivor of a house fire that started in her kitchen where she had stored thinner, regrets this decision as it nearly cost her life. Nakayi urges homeowners to always store flammable materials away from heat, such as in garages, as these items pose a significant threat to lives and property.

Old and unused items

While gifts hold sentimental value, some homeowners hold onto them even when they are no longer functional or useful. It is important to consider removing these items to reduce clutter and replace them with new, functional pieces that complement the kitchen space. Examples of old items that should not be in your kitchen include appliances that serve a single purpose, such as hand mixers without beaters, broken blenders, and scratched non-stick pans. Additionally, broken dishware such as plates, bowls, container lids, and leaky lidless travel mugs should also be discarded.

Furthermore, torn, stained, and dirty dishcloths can harbor bacteria and spread germs among home occupants, which is why they should be replaced regularly.

Mismatched dinnerware

During shopping for home items, homeowners are often tempted or persuaded to purchase things they will not actually use. For example, buying excessive sets of knives when only a few are essential for daily use, along with unnecessary items like fruit bowls, various types of wine glasses, and serving trays, can lead to clutter. Instead, investing in a few high-quality essentials ensures you have what you need for everyday tasks.

Similarly, items such as mismatched dinnerware, cutlery, chopping boards, and single-use shopping bags should not be kept.

Countertop clutter

According to Jill Jarris, an interior designer at Ehrlich Interiors, nothing makes a kitchen appear messier than cluttered countertops. Clearing out items that are rarely used from your countertops is essential for maintaining proper organisation and facilitating easy cleaning.

These items include recipe books, as most recipes are now accessible online, as well as bills, receipts, and small appliances such as juicers and blenders that are irregularly used. Not only do these items collect dust, but they also occupy valuable workspace in the kitchen, making it feel overcrowded.

Décor items

When it comes to enhancing the aesthetic appeal of their kitchens, homeowners often have their own unique preferences. Irene Nakaddu, an expert in interior design, emphasizes the importance of choosing décor that harmonises with the overall atmosphere of the kitchen.

For example, when integrating plants into kitchen décor, Nakaddu advises moderation. Selecting healthier plant varieties such as spider plants and peace lilies not only adds beauty and organisation but also contributes to purifying the air and eliminating odours.

Delicate plants should be placed in more favourable environments outside the kitchen to ensure they thrive. Furthermore, traditional kitchen decorations such as oversized forks and spoons mounted on walls to create a dining ambiance may appear outdated.

Nakaddu suggests opting instead for modern alternatives such as tasteful wall hangings, artwork, or vibrant wall colours and wallpapers. These choices add personality and style to the kitchen without cluttering countertops with unnecessary items.

Open shelving

Although open shelving is a trendy kitchen design, it comes with its own set of challenges. While it can showcase items beautifully, open shelves can also make the kitchen look cluttered and untidy if not meticulously organised. Dust settling on exposed surfaces is another issue, requiring regular cleaning to maintain a polished appearance and ensure items remain inviting to the eye. In contrast, glass-front cabinets provide a practical alternative.

They offer visibility and a sense of openness while mitigating the dust and grime buildup that can be problematic with open shelving. By keeping items behind glass, homeowners can showcase their kitchenware while maintaining a cleaner and more organised space.

This choice not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the kitchen but also supports functionality by reducing the maintenance required to keep the space looking its best. It strikes a balance between showcasing kitchen items and maintaining a tidy environment, contributing to an overall more inviting and enjoyable kitchen atmosphere.

Duplicates

Similarly, broken or unused pots, pans, and other cookware should be assessed. If they are not functional or haven not been used in a long time, it might be time to part ways with them.