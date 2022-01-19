Things to consider while buying condominium

Before acquiring a condominium unit, study the rules and ensure that you can live within the regulations set by all the owners.   PHOTO/Rachel Mabala

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

While initiating the process of owning a condominium unit, you should acquaint yourself with the rules governing the complex.  It is important to check that the client is comfortable with the rules stipulated and can abide by them.

People have started opting for condominiums because there is less stress involved when one buys and moves into a finished home.  Condominium housing is a building or complex of buildings containing a number of individually owned apartments or houses. Although there are several condominiums on the market many people are yet to embrace the concept mainly because they hardly understand how it works.

