Things to look for in a kennel

The kennel should be the right size, of the correct materials and made for the right dog. If not, it could end up making the animal miserable.

Just like we retire to the house for resting or from the sun, so do dogs to their kennels for shelter.

If you are a dog owner or are intending to bring home a dog, one of the key things to consider is housing options for your pet. Will you buy or build a kennel?

There will always be ready made kennels for sale, whether customised or already made for your dog’s preference.

However, getting the right one may require more than just going to the market with the money. Also, beyond the buying, one needs to consider kennel maintenance and dog care around the kennel.

Many people still believe that a dog should be kennelled 24/7, which is not the best idea for the sanity of the dogs.

According to Simon Nyeko, a dog breeder in Gayaza, a kennel should be viewed just like one’s own house.

It should be a place where they can run to for shelter from the rain, sun and rest. Locking them up most of the time leaves them traumatised, which is not good – especially for a guard dog.

Size

A kennel should be big enough for a dog to stretch and feel at home.

According to Nyeko, the tallest dog is about one metre. Therefore, getting a kennel of at least two or more metres in height will give them that liberty to stretch and feel free.

The size of the kennel is measured based on the size of one’s dog or the animal they are thinking of getting.

According to Farouk Ahimbisibwe, a dealer in kennels and furniture, they make different sizes for the different types of dogs.

“For pet dogs such as a Maltese, you do not need a very big kennel, although, it differs with bigger dogs such as German shepherds and bulldogs, among others. We also make medium-sized kennels fit for our local dog breeds,” Ahimbisibwe says.

With enough space and more resources, a kennel with two sections; one to act like a bedroom and the other as a living area with a lockable door in case there are visitors at home, is a great idea.

The floor

According to Nyeko, the kennel floor should be made of wooden pallets to protect the dogs from the cold (they easily absorb and keep warmth). They should, in addition, also have better drainage in case one wants to clean it. This helps the floor dry quickly for the dogs to occupy their ‘house’ sooner. The kennel should be cleaned daily.

Material

If you will need a kennel that stays for a long time, why not pick the best?

There are different types of wood used in making these kennels; going for mahogany or any hard wood would mean durability and a strong kennel.

There are instances where wood is also treated so that the kennel does not fall to natural hazards.

“We treat the wood and burn it at a certain temperature so it becomes durable and not susceptible to ants,” Ahimbisibwe said.

It is not advisable to use damp wood. Just as you may react to fresh paint in a house, the dogs too may react to the wet wood. It may not be easy to clean or get rid of the smell that may come with it.

Cost

In Ggaba, a suburb of Kampala, kennels range in price from Shs500, 000 to Shs800, 000 for single kennels depending on the size. A double kennel will cost up to Shs1.5m.

In Namuwongo, a customised kennel starts from Shs400, 000 upwards depending on the design, and finishing, and the size.

Proper housing will set the ball rolling for how the dogs will relate to the environment they are in. A proper kennel should be open so that the dogs are able to see the environment around them.

Closing in the dogs most of the time will make them docile, a not-so-good trait especially for a guard dog. Talking to the dog and making it feel loved will make the dog one’s greatest companion.