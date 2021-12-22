Tips for decorating your house differently this Christmas

At this time, Christmas songs are being played around town, putting you in the mood for the forthcoming long awaited season, Christmas. Because days are drawing closer, you can hardly walk down the city streets of Kampala among other cities without bumping into a light up Santa or a well decorated Christmas tree with lights shining in different colours. This can only mean one thing that it is time to start preparing your home for guests and gathering family in the new normal.

However, Gladys Muhebwa, an interior designer says that when decorating the house for Christmas, some creativity goes a long way, so make an effort to decorate your home a little bit differently and make it something special that will stand out from everyone around. To keep your home looking nice this festive season, home expert have shared different ideas of how to pimp up your house this Christmas.

Focus at the front door

While you may choose to cover the front with flowers and probably balloons in the name of bringing a festive feel, Muhebwa continues to say that doing so may instead weaken the art. She notes that by decorating the door with one nice prominent piece, say a wreath, you create a subtle but noticeable decoration that everyone around home will love and appreciate. “A wreath should not be limited to a single colour, material or format, incorporate some fruits like berries, grapes and anything that will give it a more natural look,” she says.

Have a look at the rooms

While you may want to keep the decorations in living room where you opt to have the tree, Muhebwa says do not put all the deco in one room, because sticking to a single room with the holiday décor might not make a festive feel in the house. She suggests that this time, try to extend the deco to other rooms. “Look at the bathroom where you can have fresh branches of evergreen placed in a small vase, as well as candles. In the bedroom, get some holiday pillows on the bed as this will automatically bring a quite different feel,” explains Muhebwa.

Incorporate some more colours to your decorating scheme

While red and green may dominate the holiday decorations on the market, those holiday specific colours might not mix in well with a home’s existing colour scheme this time. If you want to liven up your home, another interior designer, Assad Kabugo says decorations in colours such as white, silver, gold, and mercury glass will blend in well. He says, “Using too many colours will not only give the items a chaotic look, but make them lose their beauty. Instead, use shades from a few chosen colours, it will look modern and unique.”

Light up the house with neutral

Kabugo says, simple decorations can be spiced up with lights of neutral colours along with natural materials. This combines comfort and luxury, while looking timelessly elegant and at the same time creates a familiar and warm atmosphere, which embodies the spirit of Christmas in the home. “Christmas lights can sometimes be difficult to arrange the way you want but you buy a Christmas tree that already comes with lights void the hustle,” he says.

Make natural flowers part of your decoration

Using simple flowers, can be used to liven up the entire house. There are no restrictions as to where you can use a wreath or bouquet, flowers can be placed on any door, window, or as a centerpiece so long as it is placed in a beautiful flower pot. Ribbons can also give the bouquet or wreath more tone and warmth.

Nicely decorate the Christmas tree

After purchasing the Christmas tree or placing the one you already had in the corner, get coloured lights probably white, properly entangle them on the tree. This will make the house calmer and give it an incredible appearance when all other lights are off, according to Kabugo. However, there are several tree options, natural or artificial, get a tree of your choice and enjoy Christmas.

Add a little touch with coloured paper

It is very easy, according to Kabugo. He says put in a little work by cutting coloured paper into different but interesting forms or shapes and use them as decorations. Have the children participate in the activity and make it fun.

Ribbons are other material Kabugo says can be used as decoration for the festive season on their own. You can tie them to any bottle with wine or empty, even on the cutlery to give everything in your home a Christmas feel. He says you can choose a favourite colour for the ribbons.

Set up a Christmas dinner

Much as you have given the house a good feel, you can transfer the Christmas spirit to the dinner table too. Kabugo says that decorating the dinner table with Christmas colours as well as with various different Christmas accessories gives everyone seated at the table a great feel. You will not only enjoy the delicious meal, but also the beautiful sight of a Christmas table.

Think of natural fruits as decor