Tips for decorating your house differently this Christmas

Spread the decor all over the house because sticking to a single room with the holiday décor might not make a festive feel in the house. PHOTO/internet

By  Christine Katende

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

While red and green may dominate the holiday decorations on the market, these can be spiced up with lights of neutral colours along with natural materials.

At this time, Christmas songs are being played around town, putting you in the mood for the forthcoming long awaited season, Christmas. Because days are drawing closer, you can hardly walk down the city streets of Kampala among other cities without bumping into a light up Santa or a well decorated Christmas tree with lights shining in different colours. This can only mean one thing that it is time to start preparing your home for guests and gathering family in the new normal.

