Transform your home with art

27-year-old Edwin Twine Omujuni took on art as a business during the Covid-19 lockdown when he lost his sales job at a city media company. Better known as Eddy Jack, he is a rising star in the world of interior design crafting masterpieces for homeowners. He also creates captivating people’s portraits to suit everyone’s a budget.

Art and aesthetics

Twine’s approach focuses on creating a harmonious balance between art and functionality. He says each piece of art should breathe new life into living spaces, making them more inviting and comfortable.



To him, interior design is not just about creating a space that is visually appealing. Instead, it is about creating a space that resonates with the people who live there, a space that tells their story.

Edwin Twine Omujuni, a rising star in the world of interior decor. Photo/George Katongole

Twine is proving that you do not need a massive budget to transform your home into a beautiful, art-filled sanctuary. It is simply about creativity, resourcefulness and a keen eye for aesthetics.

“An artist should be able to create a personalised atmosphere in every home. Whether it is a handcrafted wall hanging, a custom lampshade, or a meticulously woven rug, each item should contribute to a unique home,” Twine says.

Art for every room

Twine’s work is perfect for art lovers because he aims at transforming homes into art galleries than someone’s living room. Twine believes every room in a house can be an art piece in itself.

“Art is not just for museums. It is a vital part of everyday life that should be integrated into our homes. From the kitchen to the bedroom, each room in the house is adorned with a carefully curated selection of art,” he says.

Art on a budget

One might assume that filling a home with art would be an expensive endeavour.

But that is not the case, according to Twine. “Through resourcefulness, creativity and an impeccable eye for detail, any homeowner can get stunning visuals on a shoestring budget.”

From wall hangings to table centerpieces, Twine says artwork can be adapted to fit a range of interior settings. This adaptability allows homeowners to express their personal style and aesthetic preferences, all while keeping within a manageable budget.

Twine uses the universal language of art, transforming your likeness into a stunning piece that can cost at least Shs200,000, while wall hangings on an A3 board begin with Shs50,000 and a collage going up to Shs300,000.

He crafts textures, patterns, and even three-dimensional pieces that breathe life into your living space. His unique approach is like a breath of fresh air, offering a novel way to enhance your home’s aesthetic appeal.

Striking, yet not overpowering, Twine provides the perfect balance for any home décor. It is the ideal accessory for those who want to add a touch of artistry to their space without breaking the bank.

“Art does not have to be expensive to be meaningful and beautiful. It should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” he says.

Tips and tricks

If you are wondering how to incorporate art in your home, Twine offers helpful tips and tricks taking one step at a time.

“Rome was not built in a day, and neither will your home have all the masterpieces you admired. Each step contributes to the final outcome,” he says.

There is art suitable for everyone. Photo/George Katongole

Start with small less expensive objects such as picture frames or decorative bowls. “One must choose designs and colours that complement the existing decor for a more vibrant feel,” he says.

Twine believes every home should tell a story, and he is a perfect storyteller.

“Art is not about perfection; it is about expression. Express yourself, and let your home do the talking,” he states.

Twine stresses that no home is complete without a family portrait. These precious pieces of art are not just pictures, but a treasure trove of memories, encapsulating growth and the bonds we hold dear.

Whether it is a heartfelt tribute to a departed loved one or a testament to life’s ever-changing chapters, family portraits add a deeply personal dimension to our living spaces. He believes family photos shine the brightest in personal spaces, be it the hallways, stairways, family rooms, libraries, home offices, or dining areas.

“In my view, they add the most value in areas where the family spends quality time together,”shares Twine.

Twine says bland spaces can be transformed into charismatic living areas using art. He says family portraits, paintings, canvases, and vintage pieces can be blended to create a harmonious theme. An advocate of the gallery wall concept, he believes it can significantly enhance your home’s character.

But it is not just about mixing and matching. Twine stresses the importance of considering the size of your space when decorating with art. The scale of the artwork should complement your wall or space.

“A tiny piece of art on a massive wall can appear misplaced and awkward,”he warns.

The art of layering

They say home is where the heart is, but Twine insists that home is where the art is. He says art should be seamlessly woven together with various decor elements to create a stunning aesthetic.

Twine skillfully plays with textures to elicit a sense of depth and interest while he does not shy away from colour either. He also introduces different shapes into the mix for an added layer of intrigue.

Tip

For inspiration, Edwin Twine Omujuni recommends Pinterest, a treasure trove of gallery wall examples to help you find your unique style. He insists that art should bring joy and spark positivity.

“Art does not have to be so solemn. Look for pieces that make you laugh or lift your spirits. Cheeky, fun photography is ideal for this,” he says.