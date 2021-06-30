Treat the senses to a diverse garden

As you plant your garden, strive for multiple benefits to the senses. Let your garden please the spirit in every dimension.

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Sound

After sight, sound plays a big role in how a garden appeals to one’s spirit.

“Nature’s sounds are tranquil and these can be increased by adding elements such as a bird feeder to attract more birds. One can also add a fountain for the gushing or trickling sound of water,” Resty Nakimuli, a homeowner, shares.

That said, there are plants that will also add to that such as the willow tree. “This can be planted at the edge of the garden, away from the house or any walls to ensure its roots do not damage them. Its small flowers also add colour to the garden.”

Touch

As you walk through that garden, after a long day, a soft and fuzzy leaf will calm you down. That is where plants such as coleus are a great addition to your garden collection. With a lot of variations as several varieties are named each year, Nakiryowa says the plant not only has amazing colour but the leaves are somewhat fluffy thus great to feel.

Advertisement

“Colours range from green and yellow hues, pink, and purple shades and these annuals grow about 10 to 15 inches high thus easy to touch while also brightening your garden,” she explains.

Besides that, you could also go for rough, and prickly plants such as cactus as these will also lend a desert feel to your garden when well arranged. Denica Aine Manyangwa of Aine Florals believes how you plant and arrange your plants and flowers will determine their effect on your garden and spirit.

“Adding smooth and rough stones around the cactus as it would have been in the desert will help you bring an exotic feel to your space.”

She adds that thorny plants are also low maintenance thus easy to look after, and some of these are medicinal such as cactus, which is used in juice fasts.

Smell

A garden would be incomplete if there is no scent released from the plants and flowers. “It is not enough that we see and touch, our nostrils need to appreciate the plants as well,” Alice Musimenta, a gardener, shares. When catering to this sense, she advises that one considers adding plants with subtle smells as well as those with strong ones for balance. “There should be plants whose scent you get as you pass by them as well as those that you can hold to your nose to get the scent. Then spread the very fragrant ones so that the nose is not overwhelmed.” She adds that aromatic groundcovers such as creeping thyme mixed with other aromatic plants such as jasmine, lilac, and lavender will help one get the intended purpose.

Aine adds that owing to a great fragrance, plants such as roses calm down one’s brain hence easing stress, lavender aids sleep, while marigolds’ scent chases away mosquitoes. “While some plants such as snake plants and mother in-law are non flowering, they are air purifiers that improve the quality of air in any space.”