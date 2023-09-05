Turn your guest bathroom into a hygienic, chic haven

Whether your bathroom is meant for high traffic such as that of commercial spaces or for one or two guests at a time, a modern bathroom should be clean, safe and aesthetically appealing.

A guest bathroom is a great way to add convenience and style to a home or business. A basic guest bathroom should have a toilet and a sink, while the more spacious and luxurious ones have seats and storage facilities.

Space

A cramped bathroom is not only difficult to keep neat and fresh, but it is also uncomfortable for the user. Experts recommend that the entrance should be at least 36-inch (or more) in width. A 60-inch radius in the main lavatory and 36-inch width for any space that contains a toilet should provide enough space for most bodies need to move around.

The hygiene

With the innovative technology available nowadays, there is actually no need to touch any surfaces when using a bathroom. For safety of the users, consider hands-free hardware such as foot pedals or hip pulls to address concerns associated with restroom entry and exit.

The soap dispenser should be sensor operated and mounted near the washbasin and filled with foam soap or foam disinfectant. The toilets should have touchless flush controls as well as flush technology that ensures even better flow for perfect flushing results.

Some sensor technology allows the flush to be activated without any contact at all, which means the toilet that can think activates the flush autonomously if the user forgets to do so.

This prevents germs from building up in stagnant water. Similarly, the user does not have to touch the lid, since it automatically opens when the user approaches and closes again afterwards. With touchless activation, the range of taps and soap dispensers promotes high hygiene standards while preventing water wastage.

Maintenance

Go for fixtures such as a toilet or vanity that are easy to clean so you will spend less time and effort maintaining them. For countertops, quartz is a great option that still has a beautiful, high-end look. Quartz is water and stain resistant, resistant to cuts and scratches and easy to maintain and clean.

Smoother porcelain, ceramic tiles or high-quality vinyl flooring tend to be the best flooring options when it comes to easy maintenance floor options. Nothing puts one at ease more than a fresh and fragrant bathroom.

To keep bad odours at bay, try baking soda, which removes bad smell and replaces it with a better scent.

To even customise the scent, add essential oil of your choice to the baking soda in a Mason jar and place in the room. You can replace it once every month.

Storage

Consider built-in storage for toiletries and supplies. If there is no in-built storage, use a basket or a bin to help you organise small items and provide essential items for the guests. Choose baskets and bins in colours, styles and materials that complement your décor. Another way to add more storage is by adding shelves, which can be used as display for decorative objects as well.

Mirrors

Mirrors add an elegant touch to every space. A full-length mirror will make your bathroom feel more spacious and more illuminated than it actually is. With space efficiency in mind, some mirrors can also be multipurpose and act as storage or décor. For instance, the mirror cabinet system can elegantly conceal a paper towel dispenser or hand dryer and soap dispenser.

Drainage

Have you ever been shown to someone’s bathroom and debated whether to use it or try the outdoors? Nothing makes a bathroom seem unsanitary as much as a wet floor. And as expected, there will be water spillage or moisture trapped in the bathroom, which will make it wet and damp if not properly addressed. One easy way to keep your floors dry is adding a soft and absorbent bathmat.

Also keep a mop handy to dry up any water from the floor.

Proper ventilation is also essential. Excessive moisture in the air has to be able to escape to keep the bathroom air dry and allow moisture in the floor to evaporate fast enough.

Without a proper ventilation system, your bathroom will become damp. Fortunately, this can be addressed by installing a window. Open the window to enable it circulate the air in a bathroom, preventing an excess of moisture from building up.

Light

The rule of thumb for bathroom lighting is up, down and all around. Decorative lighting such as a round wall lamp or a large chandelier can elevate the aesthetic appeal your bathroom.