Understand the plant you hang

Hanging plants saves space and adds beauty to your home. However, not all plants should hang and those that do, should be treated with care.

By Denis Nsubuga More by this Author

As space continues to shrink in the city, more people are resortiing to hanging baskets and gardens not only for their aesthetics but as a way of expanding one’s garden.

However, according Rehema Namara, a florist with Remi Blooms, before one hangs any plants on their wall or balcony, they ought to know the plant types, behaviours and environments suitable for hanging baskets and gardens.

The plant

The nature of the leaves and the roots determines how the plant is cultivated and hung. “Some plants just require something to cling on to for them to blossom, while for others, roots, which are normally in the air, that bring the beauty of the plant,” she explains, mentioning various species of orchids.

Namara observes that “some plants grow with branches and leaves descending, depending on the flexibility of the plant.”

The size of the plant matters in hanging gardens. “Most of the hanging plants are not so big. They also have tiny roots,” she says. “Some plants cannot be hung because no one is going to enjoy them that way. So one should consider the size of the leaves, the nature of the plants,” she adds.

Alumansi Musanga, a gardening specialist, says that some plants are poisonous and require careful handling.

“Be cautious about their placement. If you have children, consider hanging them where the children cannot reach easily,” Musanga advises.

Knowing the plant well, Musanga adds, also guides one on the type and size of the basket to use. Although there is a variety of baskets for planting hanging gardens, Namara encourages one to be creative.

For some plants, Musanga uses locally-made bird cages commonly used in northern Uganda as baskets. He also uses wire mesh to make customised baskets . “You buy the mesh from any hardware shop, cut and make a basket of your preferred size. It is light, and it can carry your plants well. You can also carry it anywhere, whether inside or outside,” Namara says.

More importantly, Musanga says, the baskets should be well made to allow the plants to grow well. He mentions baskets that are locally made out of sticks, with barkcloth as a bottom lining that absorbs the water and prevents the soil from getting soggy.

Ceramic pots are heavy and cannot be hung. For plastic pots, Musanga advises adding stones, “so that soil is suspended space, to avoid waterlogging.”

Water

Whereas hanging plants need water, they should not be soaked in water. Namara advises that both the soil and the baskets should allow for proper drainage.

“Spray them with some water in the cool times of the day, normally early morning and late evening,” Namara says, emphasising that the health of the plant depends on the health of the roots.

Most hanging plants require light soil. Depending on the type of plant, Namara recommends a mixture of charcoal dust, sawdust, tree bark, and small amounts of black soil.

But before planting, Namara advises one to consider the origin of the plant. Some plants, especially orchids, grow in the forests or swamps.

“These are mainly air plants. They prefer feeding on a log or a tree bark, rather than soil. These plants normally have their roots suspended in the air,” she explains.

Space

While designing, Musanga says the type of plant, intended outlook, and space available determines how and where the basket is hung.

He says creepers are good for the balcony. “As they grow from their original basket, they tend to make a mini forest,” he explains, adding that they are usually preferred by people with small spaces.

Namara also mentions that knowing the kind of exposure their preferred plant needs guides on where to place their basket.

“There are those that are sun-loving, some are shade-loving, while others need a partial shade. When you place a shade-loving plant in the sun, they can get a sunburn,” Namara says.

One should also consider the movement of the light as they hang their basket. Flowering plants need sun.

Nonetheless, some plants can slowly acclimatise to the condition they are placed in. To help imported plants acclimatise, they are kept in greenhouses.

Some plants require continuous position alternating, from indoors to outdoors. Like human beings, hanging plants need room to breathe; therefore, when planting many, give them space.