Understanding quiet luxury interior design

Have you been in a space that makes your head spin from all the razzmatazz therein? Many homeowners, especially the newly rich, are guilty of going overboard when it comes to their architectural and interior design.

If you are looking for an alternative approach for your space, quiet luxury is the design style for you.

Experts have dubbed quiet luxury the refreshing and captivating style that celebrates tailored subtleties rooted in simplicity, authenticity and an unwavering commitment to incredible quality. Its greatest appeal is its understated elegance.

This trend, experts believe will eliminate the mushrooming homes that are decorated without any particular personality because instead of following generic trends, it emphasises custom-made pieces for your spaces.

This style elevates a space from ordinary to extraordinary using a subtle interplay of textures, the gentle contrast of hues and the delicate patterns.

Forget the shiny bling and designer labels, quiet luxury encourages mindful living, reminding us to slow down and savour the present.

Instead of a place that shows off glamour, quiet luxury if for people who have no desire to flaunt their wealth to the neighbours, people who want to enjoy what they have without making a public display of their economic status.

A simple way to achieve quiet luxury is to style a home with quality items but in a relaxed way. For example, one can style a luxurious master suite with items that make it look less put together such as mismatched pillows.

In the living room, textured throws are literally thrown and not folded and placed. This reduces that sense of perfection and encourages you to simply enjoy a space.

Quiet luxury should not be confused with minimalism because while the latter is solely reflective of a simplistic tone, the former is expressed through layering, contrasting tones and textures, bold colours and statement pieces, and attention to detail.

Here are key elements to help you incorporate the style according to exceptional.com.

Colours

As you would imagine, soothing shades are at the heart of the quiet luxury movement. Choose a palette that reflects perfect earth-inspired softness.

Think light grey, beige and cream, muted blues and greens are excellent for picking out woodwork and kitchen joinery.

Choosing the right shade of paint is key to creating a scheme with a sense of quiet luxury. Quiet luxury does not shy away from colour, but it should be incorporated consciously.

Everything added is meant to aid in creating a space that is easy to breath and clear the head. Consider richly pigmented, yet pared-back tones to imbue your space with a feeling of luxury and calm. Or choose muted tones that feel modern and stylish while adding a hint of colour to a space.

Look for pieces that are well-made and designed to defy trends. PHOTO/unsplash.com.

Patterns

Layering different textures such as a plush rug, velvet throw pillows and a chunky knit blanket, can add depth and warmth to a space.

Highly contrasting motifs do not have a huge role to play in the quiet luxury movement, but if approached thoughtfully you can still enjoy a subtle pattern appeal. Be careful not to clutter the space. A good example would be to lay an embossed bed throw on top of a neutral duvet cover.

Materials

It would be fair to say that the quality of materials is a defining point of the quiet luxury look, rather than any particular style or era-specific aesthetic.

The supplest leather, sensational silk, warm wood and richest velvets in neutral tones give a timeless quality to your decor scheme.

These materials feel inviting, rather than in-your-face opulent. They also defy trends and never go out of style. Look for pieces that are well-made and designed to last, rather than less sustainably produced items that will perhaps quickly go out of style and not last long.

Furniture

Pieces for your quiet luxury home are chosen with care. Handcrafted pieces made with meticulous attention to detail, elevate the entire ambiance of a room.

These enduring peices stand as a testament to the impeccable craftsmanship that weaves its way into every element of this subdued style.

By investing in timeless pieces, you not only create a space of quiet opulence but also contribute to a more sustainable and meaningful way of living. It is not about breaking the bank, but equally, purchases are not made strictly on cost considerations either. If in doubt, think source over price point.

Second hand shops are good places to find the features you will mix in with more precious furniture pieces.

If budget permits, handmade and artisanal pieces by craftspeople, which can be treasured for generations, are the ultimate expression of quiet luxury living.

No bold focal point

Forget everything you heard about needing a bold central statement in each room. That is not what quiet luxury is about.

Instead, you are aiming to create a harmonious whole, where nothing is loudly vying for attention. So, no dramatic feature walls or loud, stand out art pieces. The focus, instead, is on uninterrupted quality.

Lighting

Classic, well-made lighting takes centre stage in many rooms that embrace the quiet luxury philosophy.