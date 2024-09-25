Using wooden floor mats to slip-proof your bathrooms

Modern bathrooms are a huge safety hazard because they come with slippery surfaces. The floors and walls are covered in slippery tiles, the bathtub is slippery too and then there is the hand basin jutting out of the wall. All these surfaces become extremely slippery when they are covered in soapy water.

It therefore, comes as no surprise when, once in a while, you hear people that have slipped and died in bathrooms. This year has been particularly bad, going by social media posts about people who have died in their bathrooms. Every time we hear these stories, we know it could happen to us. We know the time it almost happened and we tell ourselves that it is high time we slip-proofed our bathroom. And yet we somehow do not do it. We keep postponing it, hoping for the best in the meantime.

While we can procrastinate about this important matter, people who cannot afford to wait are hoteliers. Because the service industry thrives on a spotless reputation. If something like a bathroom fall was to happen, the sheer logistical and public relations chaos involved in cleaning up hotel’s name would be too much and destructive. The deterrent is to slip-proof all the bathrooms without affecting the high aesthetics of the property.

One hotel that has effectively prioritised bathroom safety is Kiho Gorilla Safari Lodge in Bwindi.

The proprietor, Katambira Maruhe who is also a civil engineer, deeply understands that creating a positive and memorable experience for guests is paramount. He recognises that slips and falls in the bathroom can significantly detract from a guest’s enjoyment, which is why he has made it a priority to address this issue head-on.

He has taken the initiative to slip-proof all the bathrooms in the lodge. This includes installing non-slip tiles, providing grab bars, and incorporating thoughtful design elements that enhance safety without compromising aesthetics.

The simple technique

The simple solution that Maruhe used are removable secondary wooden floors, sometimes referred to as wooden floor mats. Removable secondary wooden floors can be quite effective as a slip-proof solution, particularly when designed with safety features in mind.

Many of these floors come with textured finishes, providing additional grip underfoot, which helps reduce the likelihood of slipping, especially in areas prone to moisture. Some products also feature non-slip coatings that enhance traction, making them particularly beneficial in bathrooms and kitchens where surfaces are often wet.

The removable nature of these floors allows for easy installation in various settings, enabling homeowners to place them over existing slippery surfaces. This offers a temporary yet effective solution for enhancing safety. Additionally, removable wooden floors are generally easier to maintain and clean, ensuring that they remain slip-resistant over time since dirt and grime can diminish traction.

Homeowners can choose designs and finishes that complement their existing decor while prioritising safety. This means you can maintain aesthetic appeal without sacrificing functionality. Wooden floors also provide a warmer feel compared to cold tiles, making them more comfortable to walk on, especially in bathrooms. This can encourage barefoot use without the anxiety of slipping.

While removable secondary wooden floors can be an effective slip-proof option, it is essential to ensure they are of high quality and properly installed. Factors such as humidity and exposure to water can affect their performance, so it is crucial to choose products specifically designed for areas with potential moisture. Overall, when implemented thoughtfully, these floors can significantly enhance safety and comfort in slippery areas of the home.

“I had tried to make the bathrooms at the lodge slip-proof by installing epoxy floors. Epoxy makes good floors that give some friction but its not enough sometimes. So after hearing so many deaths from bathroom slips, we decided to add the wooden floor mats. They are a simple solution that anyone can do to slip-proof their bathroom. And it works,” Katambira says.

Creating a safe bathroom environment hinges on selecting the right non-slip flooring material while being aware of potential hazards. Our brand is committed to helping you achieve the ideal balance between safety and style in your bathroom design. Here are some effective options to consider:

Matte tiles

Matte tiles have gained significant popularity as a choice for bathroom floors. While some may view them as less visually appealing than polished tiles, advancements in design technology have transformed the landscape. Today, you can find a diverse range of matte tiles featuring attractive patterns and textures that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your bathroom but also provide essential slip resistance.

Honed tiles

Honed tiles represent an excellent middle ground between matte and polished surfaces. These tiles possess a slightly textured finish, offering a level of traction that enhances safety without sacrificing style. By choosing honed tiles, you can create a beautiful, elegant bathroom that seamlessly blends sophistication with the practicality of slip resistance.

Porcelain tiles

Known for their durability and water resistance, porcelain tiles have become increasingly popular in bathroom settings. They are available in various finishes, including both matte and textured options that provide the necessary grip to help prevent slips. Porcelain tiles are not only functional but also incredibly versatile, allowing you to craft a personalized and stylish space that meets your specific design preferences.

Vinyl flooring

Vinyl flooring has evolved remarkably in terms of design and functionality, making it an affordable and practical choice for bathrooms.