Wall finishing that will make your property irresistible

Are you looking for a unique, modern and seamless finishing on your property’s walls and floors whether residential or commercial? Then these unique and innovative finishes, could be exactly what you are looking for. Cement based surface finishes, are modern alternative for tiles and wood on floors, paint on walls and pavers.

If you are an architect, interior designer, construction engineer or property owner, interested in achieving a new look for both indoor and outdoor, then these products will give you the aesthetic qualities the make your property look sleek and modern.

According to Godwin Namanya, the technical personnel at Incise Uganda Limited, the company that manufactures cement based wall and floor finishes, cement based finishes are a combination of liquid polymers and a cement mixture.

“Our surface finishes, are categorised into five different types Micro topping, Metallic, Cemwash, Colour hardener and Patio. These come in a variety of colours and can be applied onto surfaces in a variety of ways” Namanya explains. s professional advices.

Some recommendations that will help you choose the material which best suits your needs. Ready?

Microtopping

Microtopping is a three-coat decorative, coloured water proof surface finishing. The beauty about Microtopping, is that it is applicable on both walls and floors, indoor and outdoor. It is also applicable wood, ceramic, concrete, natural stone etc. It is durable, UV resistant and economically advantageous.

‘’If you are currently constructing your house, instead of using tiles for the floor, you can use Microtopping, which, is applied directly onto the concrete floor,” Maria Namala, the sales personnel at Incise Uganda Limited, explains.

“Microtopping can also be applied onto pre-existing finishes without having to remove the previous finishing. For instance, if you have a tiled floor you can transform it with microtopping,” Namala adds.

Amanya adds that the same works for already plastered walls. “Once the wall is plastered, microtopping is applied directly, without putting undercoat first as you would need with paint, which makes it much cheaper,” the technical personnel explains.

Metallic

Metallic is specifically for walls and can be used both indoor and outdoor. It is a double coat decorative, waterproof cement based finish, which gives any surface onto which it is applied an exotic metallic appearance. Gone are the days where paint was the only form of decorative finishing available for walls. Metallic finishing comes in an exclusive range of coatings for walls and furniture. It is commonly used in hotels (lobbies) for an exotic modern look. It opens up a variety of possibilities to create personalised expressions on ceramics and wood as-well.

Benefits

Namanya says this finishing’s top benefits are durability and aesthetic appeal. “However to enjoy these benefits, it has to be done by a professional or else you will not be happy with the results,” he cautions.

“It can be steel floated to a smooth, textured finish or a stamped or rolled finish, to obtain a tiled or paved effects without any tiles or pavers” Namanya adds.

Cemwash

This finishing, is also limited to only walls. It is a two coat decorative, pigmented, weather proof cement based finish. It is applied as Cemwash first coat grey, the first coating and then Cemwash topcoat which would be in any colour and design of your choice. It is a tough, durable coating applied directly onto bricks, blocks, or hard cured plastered walls. Cemwash is available in 15 colours with endless ways of application to achieve your desired look.

Benefits

In comparison with microtopping, Cemwash is more affordable. It also low maintenance, and wears well over time. It is UV resistant making it very suitable for exterior walls as well. It can be used in conjunction with super screed (10-20mm) where there are height restrictions.

Colour hardener

This is strictly for floors, both indoor and outdoor. It is a paving stone made from granite chippings in a cement aggregate drifted into fresh concrete or screed, mixed with colour pigments, producing durable surfaces for concrete floors. “It can be applied on both wet and dry concrete, but it is more advisable to apply it on dry concrete,” Namala advises.

Benefits

Suitable for both domestic and commercial properties, the finishing is resistant to wear and abrasion. When it comes to use, it can be steel floated to a smooth, textured finish. It can also be stamped or rolled to obtain different tiled or paved effects. It is available in 15 colours.

Patio

Patio, is an outdoor cement-based decorative product, with a high wearing resistance. It is strictly for outdoor floors. It can be applied over new, or pre-existing substrates. It is used on patios, verandas, compound, drive ways and flooring around swimming pools.

Benefits

It is easy to clean and maintain. It is extremely resistant to abrasion, oils, atmospheric agents and UV rays. Patio is available in 29 colours, with endless ways, to be applied.