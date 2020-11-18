Want to mow the lawn yourself?

There was a time when slashing was the only way to keep a compound tidy. Then lawn mowers happened and were affordable. Today, for the fun of it or fitness purposes, you can easily mow the lawn yourself, though, you need the right machine.

By Promise Twinamukye More by this Author

When Saasi’s grandfather decided to extend his home, he opted to build a new main house on another part of his farm. The house was built and he started a massive planting of Bermuda grass.

That grass needed trimming and since he was retired, he was bent on mowing the grass himself.

So, he bought a lawn mower.

“I knew the place needed heavy work but it was my lawn. I could do it for more than a day if I wanted to,” he says.

Since he had seen how the machine worked and knew where to get diesel needed for it to run, he decided to go for it.

When the mower is powered, just as you are starting a motorbike, it keeps making the same sound like that of motorbike. The string trimmer line under a protective guard-like housing keeps rotating. They are the ones that cut the grass.

I have always wondered how those soft things could cut the grass but they are fast. Fast enough to go with your finger.

That is exactly what he got.

But would such a machine work for you if you hate noise in backyard, you do not have the energy to keep going for fuel, or you prefer keeping the environment safe from the fumes that emanate from machines?

Probably those would be some of the concerns you have whenever you think about trimming grass.

The beauty with technology today, is the fact that manufacturers cater for all sorts of clients, from those that wouldn’t mind a raspy noise machine, to those in need of silent smooth operators.

Rotary mowers

They usually have blades that spin around cutting grass. They are majorly push mowers where you get to push the handle from behind. They are often used for larger lawns to speed up one’s work.

These also work better with taller grass since it has suction that sucks the grass in for easier cutting.

The suction helps in clearing the cut grass that after one is done with the process, they will not need to come back with a broom for the clippings.

This mower gives you the option of having your grass at any level you want your grass to up to four inches. It may be more expensive than the other mowers, but you got a better bargain.

Reel mowers

These have reels that spin over the blade (knife-like metal) in the process of cutting the grass.

Since a reel mower depends on spinning grass onto the blade, some grass might be missed by the blade, which means you need to go over the entire job for a clean cut.

A reel mower will give you the double work of collecting the grass clippings from the cut grass. If you have a large family, it could be fun removing the grass.

This goes to a maximum of 2.5 inches, which will work if you want your grass that short.

It is less expensive than a rotary mower although if you need higher levels of trimming, you need to think twice.

Grass trimmer

Away from the lawn mowers, you can find yourself a grass trimmer just like Saasi’s grandfather.

It uses a string trimmer line instead of a blade to cut the grass. The thrust system spins the wire at such a speed that it is able to cut through the grass with ease.

It is not for pushing though, so you have to carry it all through the task.

With this trimmer, it is easier to even cut the tallest grass. However, it needs controlling since it can leave your lawn bare if it goes too low.

Costs

In Nakasero hardware shops, rotary mowers cost between Shs650, 000 to Shs5.5m.

The reel mowers start from Shs170, 000 but that’s for new machines, second hand ones can be lower than that. Grass trimmers cost between Shs400, 000 and Shs500, 000 in Kampala.

From online shops, reel mowers cost between $67 (about Shs249, 000) to $113.5 (about Shs422, 000). Rotary mowers range from $103 (about Shs383, 000) to $749 (about Shs2.71m).

Grass trimers range from $60 (about Shs223, 000) to $100 (about Shs372, 000).

