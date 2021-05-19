Water purifiers cut boiling water time

Reverse osmosis works by forcing water through a fine membrane which keeps out many harmful particles larger than water molecules, including pesticides, viruses and bacteria.

When you are tired of boiling water and crave for fresh but clean water, there is always a possibility that this can be arranged with water purifiers.

In Uganda, there are two types of water purifiers; electric and organic.

According to Michael Nimoh, marketing manager of Spouts of Water, the company use the organic way to purify the water.

According to Nimoh, the clay pot (made out of clay, recycled pots and sawdust) which is put inside a plastic container contains microscopic pores through which water molecules are forced to pass, leaving the bacteria and contaminating residues behind.

Since the bacteria and other impurities in the water are bigger than the water molecules, they remain in the pot leaving the water to go through clean.

The water also passes through the second layer, which Nimoh calls the last layer of defence made out of silver nitrate which is coated on the pot to prevent mould from growing, and to remove the remaining impurities.

It takes at least an hour to purify at least 2.5 to 3.5 litres of drinking water. It is because of this that people are advised to fill the pot when one is going to bed so that they can get the ready water by the time they wake up.

According to Nimoh, this nonelectric water purifier lasts three to five years depending on the type of water and maintenance.

Effectiveness

According to Nimoh, some chemicals and viruses are smaller than the pores in the filter. This is why he recommends river,

lake, dam and tap water, which is safer for use.

The electric purifiers normally have reverse osmosis (RO), which also takes care of the hard water from boreholes.

What to look for

Based on your family’s water consumption, you can be able to identify the size of a purifier that will be sufficient for everyone.

If you are using the electric purifier, depending on the availability of power in your area, higher water capacity purifiers would be more beneficial in times of lack of electricity.

Also, some purifiers may not be able to purify hard water. One should therefore keep in mind the kind of water accessible in their area. While some, such as the organic purifier that Nimoh discussed above, can purify soft water such as water from the lake, rivers, rainfall and tap water, it may not do much with the hard water from boreholes or gravity water.

You may need a stronger purifier such as the ones that have reverse osmosis, which forces water through a membrane of pores that are so small and fine that most contaminants cannot pass through, or via distillation, where water is boiled and the steam is captured and the steam gets collected and purified.

However, according to Aquasana, unfortunately, in both of these processes, unless your RO system includes a remineraliser, you are drinking demineralised water, which is not good for your health.

Be mindful of the guarantee

Once the expected lifespan of the purifiers has elapsed, you may be at a risk of taking contaminated water.

If it needs changing after five years, change it after five years.

Maintenance

The more you clean it, the more you extend its operational time. According to Nimoh, the dirtier the water, the more frequent it needs cleaning to unclog the pores of the pot, for the organic purifiers.

Cost

The non-electric water purifier costs between Shs90, 000 to Shs300, 000 depending on the number of litres one wants. This ranges from 20 to 65 litres of water. On Sir Apollo Kagwa road, the purifiers range from Shs350, 000 to Shs950, 000.

The pricier electric purifiers range from Shs2m to Shs3m, depending on the size and function of the purifiers. While some are only able to produce cold water, others make both hot and cold water.

With a water purifier at home, you can have clean water without going through the hustle of boiling it.