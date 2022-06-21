Ways to maintain glass furniture

Glass is as pretty to look at as it is easy to maintain. It is also very hygienic but delicate and breaks easily. In addition to the handle with care warning that usually comes with glass Julius Kabugo, a décor expert gives some important tips to help you in maintaining your beautiful glass furniture.

Avoid heavy and metallic objects

Kabugo says one major problem with glass is the danger that it poses to children. When the glass is not secured to the table, it may slide off of its foundation, which can create a dangerous situation.

Banging or dropping items on the glass can cause it to crack, chip, or shatter. Although some of these tables are made with glass that is very difficult to break, this does not mean that breaking them is impossible.

Furthermore, higher qualities of glass may greatly increase the cost of the furniture.

“To avoid careless mistakes make sure that no one places metallic objects on your glass let it be office or home furniture. When a heavy object is put on the glass, it might leave a crack that eventually leads to irreversible damage,” Kabugo says.

Always use drink coasters to catch condensation and clean up any puddles or spills right away. Do not throw things such as keys or sharp objects onto glass tables, take care not to drag items across the surface, and consider purchasing a custom protective cover for when the table is not in use.

Regular cleaning

Cleaning glass furniture can be very labour intensive when it is placed in a commonly used area. It is easy to detect when such furniture is unclean and it is usually more unappealing when it is in this condition than other types of furniture.

As a result, many people find themselves cleaning several times per day. Even cleaning can be problematic because finding products that do not streak the glass is often a matter of trial and error.

Regular cleaning keeps the glass furniture sparkling and clean. Kabugo says since glass is an expensive investment it should be given the required standard of care.

“Regular cleaning and care is all your glass furniture requires to remain sparkling clean and beautiful for a long time to come,” he says.

Kabugo suggests cleaning with the help of a damp piece of cotton cloth to remove all the dirt and dust. Even stubborn stains can be removed in this manner by sprinkling a mild liquid soap.

“Avoid using an abrasive cloth or a detergent when removing stains from the surface of your glass furniture. Choose cleaning agents that are as natural as possible such as lemon juice because corrosive solutions, acids and cleaning agents containing fluoride are not recommended for glass,” Kabugo says.

Keep stains from your glass

Kabugo says to keep stains off your glass furniture, always use drink coasters to catch condensation and clean up any puddles or spills right away.

“If you are using glass tables you have to use table mats to avoid direct heat to the glass which is also a risk to furniture,” he says. Hardened stains, oily markings, and water residue can all be removed with the tried and trusted use of newspapers.

Proper handling

Kabugo says when buying glass furniture avoid ordinary or annealed glass because it tends to break into dagger-like shards that can be harmful to the user. It is always better to keep your glass furniture away from areas of heavy traffic to avoid accidental knocks. This could break the table or your valuable mementos placed on top.

Regularly check your glass for damage or defects. Any glass item presenting such a hazard should be safely and responsibly disposed of to avoid more significant breakage.

Glass shelving is especially ideal when you want to store delicate items. When you put delicate items on display in your home, you may be concerned that guests will be tempted to handle these items and could accidentally damage them.

Though glass is a durable material, its fragile appearance encourages people to take care around it and handle items stored upon it carefully. This means that your prized display items are less likely to become damaged if they are on glass shelves.

Keep it out of reach of children